 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $430, get the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for $280 today

Andrew Morrisey
By

Today at Walmart you can grab some savings on a piece of household tech. A refurbished model of the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is available for just $280, which is $150 less than you can buy it new for. This discount on the refurbished model is an impressive deal, as all refurbishments were done by Dyson itself, and it’s backed by a 12-month Dyson Warranty. If you don’t want to shop refurbished, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is available for its full price of $430 at Dyson.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished) — $280:

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Brand New) — $430:

 

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

While Dyson is primarily known for making some of the best vacuums available on the market, it’s also known for ingenuity and innovation, and it brings both of those characteristics to the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. This hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, yet is still able to dry it quickly. It does this by measuring air temperature 20 times every second, and keeping it under control. This process allows you to style your hair while drying, and its ability to focus air at high velocity allows you to style one section of your hair at a time.

One of the innovations Dyson brings to its Supersonic hair dryer is magnetic attachments. It’s the only hair dryer that comes with magnetic attachments so you can make adjustments quickly and easily. These attachments include a diffuser, a styling concentrator, a gentle air attachment, a flyaway attachment, and a wide-tooth comb. The Supersonic has adjustable heat settings that include four precision settings, as well as three speed settings. Dyson boasts a 75% increase in hair smoothness and up to 132% increased shine with continued use of the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

Related

While you can purchase the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer from Dyson any time for its regular price of $430, today you can buy it refurbished for just $280 at Walmart, which makes for an impressive savings of $280. This should be a tough one to pass up if you’re in the market for a new hair dryer, as all refurbishments were done by Dyson itself, and the Supersonic hair dryer comes with a 12-month Dyson Warranty.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished) — $280:

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Brand New) — $430:

 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Get two Alexa and Google Assistant smart bulbs for $5 today
Two Lenovo Smart Bulbs sitting next to each other on a white background.

If you're looking to add some smart lighting to your home without spending a fortune, Lenovo has a great deal right now on its Lenovo Smart Bulbs. You can buy two for just $5 saving you $23 off the regular price of $28. A saving of 82% is not to be missed and these light bulbs are a great way to dip your toe into smart lighting for less. Let's take a look at why they're worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Smart Bulb
It's easy to think you need to spend a fortune on the best smart light bulbs but that's not always the case. The market for the best cheap smart bulbs is steadily growing with Lenovo keeping things super cheap here. The Lenovo Smart Color Light Bulb is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It's possible to adjust brightness and temperature to suit the mood throughout the day. You can also dim the lights or change colors to get things just how you like them. There's a choice of 16 million colors as well as unable white which adjusts the light temperature from 2700K to 6500K.

Read more
Best Dyson deals for January: save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

If you're shopping for bargains on high-quality home appliances such as vacuum deals and air purifier deals, check out these Dyson deals. Dyson's high-end electronics equipment is always among the most popular options because of their helpful features and groundbreaking technology, especially when they're available with discounts. Dyson products don't usually come cheap, which is why shoppers are always on the lookout for price cuts. If you're having trouble catching these deals before stocks run out, we're here to help. We've gathered some of the best Dyson deals you can shop right now, but you better hurry if you want to buy them because you never know when retailers will end their offers.

The current deals highlighted below frankly aren't all that earth-shaking, and it may still be the case that the massive demand for Dyson products amplified by the pandemic for the past two years is still holding prices high. If your heart says "Dyson" but your budget brain isn't sure about the current prices, waiting a bit and checking back here regularly may pay off.
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Tower Fan TP01 -- $366, was $400

Read more
Best Keurig Deals: Get a K-Cup coffee maker from $70 today
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

When it comes to single-serve and quick coffee making, Keurig has no equal. Getting a great first cup of the day is easier than ever thanks to a trusty Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker. But it can also be said, they're not exactly cheap. We gathered the best Keurig deals available to make it easy for you to choose the model that's best for you. When you have a Keurig coffee maker on your countertop, you can get the satisfying taste you desire and the caffeine push you need in just a couple of minutes. Keurig coffee makers brew tea and cocoa creations as well as coffee. Right now, you can even bank on savings as we’ve rounded up here the best Keurig deals on major retailer sites. We tossed in a few buying tips and discussed some features to help you select which model suits your needs best.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker -- $69, was $90

Why buy:

Read more