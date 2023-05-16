Today at Walmart you can grab some savings on a piece of household tech. A refurbished model of the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is available for just $280, which is $150 less than you can buy it new for. This discount on the refurbished model is an impressive deal, as all refurbishments were done by Dyson itself, and it’s backed by a 12-month Dyson Warranty. If you don’t want to shop refurbished, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is available for its full price of $430 at Dyson.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished) — $280:

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Brand New) — $430:

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

While Dyson is primarily known for making some of the best vacuums available on the market, it’s also known for ingenuity and innovation, and it brings both of those characteristics to the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. This hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, yet is still able to dry it quickly. It does this by measuring air temperature 20 times every second, and keeping it under control. This process allows you to style your hair while drying, and its ability to focus air at high velocity allows you to style one section of your hair at a time.

One of the innovations Dyson brings to its Supersonic hair dryer is magnetic attachments. It’s the only hair dryer that comes with magnetic attachments so you can make adjustments quickly and easily. These attachments include a diffuser, a styling concentrator, a gentle air attachment, a flyaway attachment, and a wide-tooth comb. The Supersonic has adjustable heat settings that include four precision settings, as well as three speed settings. Dyson boasts a 75% increase in hair smoothness and up to 132% increased shine with continued use of the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

While you can purchase the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer from Dyson any time for its regular price of $430, today you can buy it refurbished for just $280 at Walmart, which makes for an impressive savings of $280. This should be a tough one to pass up if you’re in the market for a new hair dryer, as all refurbishments were done by Dyson itself, and the Supersonic hair dryer comes with a 12-month Dyson Warranty.

