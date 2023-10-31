 Skip to main content
Dyson V15 cordless vacuum is $250 off, down to its cheapest-ever price

The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.
Dyson

Best Buy is selling the Dyson V15 cordless vacuum for $600 today, down a significant $200 from its usual $800. While $600 may seem like a lot for a vacuum, this is no ordinary vacuum. Dyson has a reputation for quality and durability, and this vacuum is included in that. It very well could be the last vacuum you ever buy. Let’s take a look at the specs that make this such a great purchase. If you end up being interested, you check grab it soon. This is part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals, so it will likely end before the official shopping holiday starts next month.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 cordless vacuum

Let’s talk about power first. The Dyson V15 can run its motor at up to 125,000rpm. It will pick up basically anything you spill. Not only that, but it has an intelligent system that will moderate its power based on how much debris it has picked up. It will maximize its efficiency by only using 100% of the motor when it needs to. This helps it get a total use time of one hour on a single charge. We hope for your sake you never have to vacuum for 60 continuous minutes. The LCD screen on the handle of the vacuum will report all of this information to you, so you can see which rooms in your house have the most dust and can override the system if need be.

The Dyson V15 has several other smart features that set it apart from the average vacuum. It has a light on the head of the vacuum that will illuminate the dust we can’t see with our naked eyes. The head of the vacuum will detangle pet and human hair as you pick it up, so you won’t have to stop cleaning to untangle messy knots. This package deal comes with seven different attachments, including a few sizes of normal heads, a pet hair specific head, heads for reaching into nooks and crannies, and several more.

The Dyson V15 cordless vacuum is on sale for $600 after a $200 discount. While that isn’t cheap, it’s still a significant price cut on a fantastic vacuum. Grab it soon, because this deal will likely end before Black Friday officially starts.

