If you’ve always wanted to buy a Dyson cordless vacuum but they’ve been beyond your budget, now’s the perfect time to get one because there are massive discounts in this year’s Dyson Black Friday deals. Here’s an excellent offer from Best Buy — the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum for just $300, following a $170 discount on its original price of $470. That’s pretty cheap for such a powerful cleaning machine, and a lot of shoppers are probably thinking the same thing, so proceed with the purchase quickly while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum

The Dyson V8 may not be the latest version of the brand’s cordless vacuums, but it still has what it takes to help you keep your home as clean as possible. Inside it is a powerful motor with 15 cyclones in two tiers, for increased airflow that makes sure the device never loses suction. It also features a whole-machine filtration system that traps particles, dust, and allergen so that your family is safe from them. The filter is washable, so you can keep using it for the lifetime of the Dyson V8.

Every purchase of the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum comes with accessories for more convenient cleaning, including a Motorbar cleaner head that deep cleans carpets and hard floors while preventing hair from getting tangled with its hair removal vanes. You can also convert the device into a handheld vacuum, so you can easily use it in tight spaces such as inside vehicles. The Dyson V8 can run for up to 40 minutes on a full charge, depending on the power mode that you choose.

Dyson devices almost always get sold out quickly when they appear in Black Friday vacuum deals, and we don’t think Best Buy’s offer for the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum will be an exception. It’s down to a more affordable $300, for savings of $170 on its sticker price of $470, so we expect the bargain to draw a lot of attention. With the increased online activity for Black Friday deals, it won’t be a surprise if stocks of the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum don’t last until the shopping holiday, so if you want it, you have to buy it right now.

