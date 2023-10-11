Ecovacs launches new products more often than you’d expect, and it can be hard to keep up with all the changes from one product to the next. Two of the most popular robot vacuums in the company’s lineup are the Deebot X2 Omni and Deebot T20 Omni. Aside from having similar names, the X2 Omni and T20 Omni share many of the same features — including a self-emptying dustbin and retractable mops.

Despite these similarities, the newer X2 Omni costs hundreds more than the T20 Omni. But is it worth the added investment? Here’s a closer look at the X2 Omni and T20 Omni to help you decide which is best for your needs.

Pricing and availability

The Deebot X2 Omni costs $1,500 and is available in black or white. The older Deebot T20 Omni is much cheaper at $1,100 and also comes in black or white. Ecovacs has a penchant for offering massive discounts on the two products, so don’t be surprised to see them on the market for much less during shopping holidays. For example, the T20 Omni can often be found for $900, while the X2 Omni is frequently listed for $1,200.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

Vacuuming

Boasting up to 8,000 Pa of suction, the X2 Omni is one of the most powerful robot vacuums on the market. It uses a rubber roller brush to help pull hair and other debris out of carpets, and its square design allows it to clean edges and crevices better than the circular T20 Omni. The T20 Omni is no slouch — featuring 6,000 Pa of suction, a rubber roller brush, and an edge brush — though the extra 2,000 Pa of suction on the X2 Omni offers a noticeably better clean.

The two Ecovacs products are also capable of self-emptying their dustbins while docked. You can go up to 90 days without needing a replacement on the X2 Omni and up to 75 days on the T20 Omni.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

Mopping

Mopping skills are similar between the X2 Omni and T20 Omni. Both use two rotating mopping plates to tackle stains and spills. They also apply constant pressure to the ground, making them well-suited for handling tough areas that might be missed by lesser robot mops.

The X2 Omni has a bit of an advantage over the T20 Omni, however, as it has a built-in water tank. This allows it to continuously dampen the mopping pads during prolonged mopping sessions. The T20 Omni, by comparison, can only wet its mops while in the dock. This isn’t an issue if you’re cleaning a small kitchen, but if your home consists primarily of hard floors, you’ll notice a clear difference as the pads begin to dry.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

Additional features

Both products use hot water to clean their mops, hot air to dry their mops, and the Ecovacs smartphone app for control. They also both feature impressive mapping and navigation skills, allowing them to avoid objects in their way and accurately tackle all areas of your home.

When traveling on carpet, the X2 Omni and T20 Omni will both retract their mopping plates. The X2 Omni raises them a bit higher (15mm compared to 9mm), making it more suitable for thick carpets. Extra plush carpets will still get a bit damp when the X2 Omni rolls by — but it’s a marked improvement from the T20 Omni.

Other features found on both products include voice commands through the YIKO assistant, the option to set virtual boundaries and restricted zones, the ability to create cleaning schedules, and stair detection to prevent falls.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

Is the X2 Omni that much better than the T20 Omni?

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is a better robot vacuum and mop than the T20 Omni. However, all of its best features are also available on the T20 Omni. This includes rotating mops, hot water rinsing and hot air drying, a self-emptying dustbin, and a robust smartphone app.

However, the X2 Omni simply performs all these tasks better than the T20 Omni. With more suction, the ability to continuously wet its mopping pads, and mops that retract 15mm, it’ll perform better in just about all situations.

If money isn’t a factor, then the X2 Omni is an easy recommendation. If you’re looking to save a few bucks, then forgo the X2 Omni and stick with the T20 Omni. The biggest drawback to the T20 Omni is its 9mm retractable mops — which dampen thick carpets while in transit. The lack of a built-in water reservoir isn’t a major deal breaker, as you can easily set a schedule to clean different areas at different times, ensuring even the largest home gets a proper clean.

While there’s no denying the X2 Omni is the better robot vacuum, don’t feel as if you’ll be missing out on much by opting for the T20 Omni. It’s essentially a watered-down version of the X2 Omni, and unless you need the most cutting-edge tech on the market, budget-minded shoppers will be treated well by the T20.

