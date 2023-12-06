 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is hands-down the best tech gift for tea and coffee drinkers

Jennifer Allen
By
A black Ember Smart Mug 2 on a countertop.
Ember

The ultimate tech gift for hot drink lovers (surely all of us) is the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug at Best Buy. It’s currently $150 for the mug which might sound expensive but this is the best mug and gadget in your life. Able to keep your drink hot for longer than you would ever expect, it’s sure to be a hit with tea and coffee lovers. If such fans are on the move regularly, you can also buy the Ember Travel Mug 2+ for $200 . Keen to learn more about the smart mug? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Looking great in our smart mug tests, the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug is pretty special. It does far more than simply keep your drink hot. It allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature to between 120F and 145F so you can enjoy your hot drink every sip of the way. Its built-in battery is capable of maintaining the chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes so it’s fine for keeping you happy even if you’re forgetful. Combined with the charging coaster, it can actually keep your drink toasty warm all day long.

All you need to do to use it is set your Ember Mug on the charging coaster. A smart LED light on the front breathes red when it’s charging before turning solid green once it’s all done. A white light indicates it’s heating or monitoring a hot beverage at the time.

Related

The mug is as easy to use as a regular mug easily being one of the best tech gifts. It’s IPX7 rated for full underwater submersion so it’s simple to hand wash, rinse or soak. An auto sleep function means it only starts working when it notices you pouring something in, with it automatically entering sleep mode once you’ve finished your drink. Its patented sensors are smart enough to turn itself off or on as needed. There’s also an Ember app if you want to remotely set the drinking temperature, save presets for your favorite beverages, or try out Ember’s tea steeping timers.

Ember has thought of every angle with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug so it’s a truly useful device. Right now, you can buy it at Best Buy for $150 and we think it’s worth every cent. It’s a gift that will keep on giving. Don’t forget the Ember Travel Mug 2+ for $200 if you need something more portable.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Cyber Monday power tool deals: DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more
A DeWalt drill being used.

A basic set of power tools is a necessity for every household, because you never know when you'll need any of them. If you don't have one yet, or if you want to upgrade from a rusty set, you should take a look at the ongoing Cyber Monday deals for bargains. To help you out, we've rounded up our favorite deals below.

One thing to note is that many of the tools below require rechargeable batteries to join. But getting rechargeable AA and AAA batteries won't help you here, instead we're looking at (typically) 20V batteries made by each brand for their tools. And that's why we're looking at these power tools on a brand by brand basis, because the more batteries you collect the more convenient the brand's tools become. In much the same way that iPhone users benefit from the synergy of more Apple devices, you will benefit from more tools from a given brand.
Best DeWalt Cyber Monday power tool deals

Read more
Save $400 on this powerful, hands-free Roomba vacuum and mop with auto-fill tech [Sponsored]
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ with auto fill dock for Black Friday

Your average robot vacuum is a level up from manual vacuuming and removes a lot of work and stress from your life. But a robot vacuum and mop combo takes that up a notch, handling pretty much all the cleaning you'd need to do. Understanding this, iRobot is not a brand to rest on its laurels. It has added an entirely new layer of hands-free technology to its Roomba Combo j9+ smart vacuum and mop thanks to a hands-free auto-fill dock. What, you say? Nonsense, you say? The Clean Base Auto-fill and empty dock will empty the dustbin and dirty water from the little smart vacuum combo but also refill it with clean water between runs. It's super intelligent, but here's the best part, for Black Friday and Cyber Week, iRobot is offering an insane deal. You can save $400 between November 26 and December 2, which brings the price down to $1,000 when it's normally $1,400.

 
Why you should buy the Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-fill dock

Read more
The best KitchenAid mixer Cyber Monday deals (and accessories from $17)
The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on a kitchen table.

It's time for Cyber Monday deals, the time to grab all the discounts you didn't get earlier in the week. If you passed up on KitchenAid blenders, make sure you grab one soon. This is basically the only time of year KitchenAid blenders go on sale, so if you see one in your future you should grab it now. We've pulled out the best options below.
Best KitchenAid stand mixer Cyber Monday deals

Stand mixers are versatile tools that you can use to mix, blend, and concoct various ingredients for meals and food prep. KitchenAid, obviously, is a well known brand in the kitchen and cooking world and its stand mixers are known for quality and reliability.

Read more