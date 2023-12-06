The ultimate tech gift for hot drink lovers (surely all of us) is the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug at Best Buy. It’s currently $150 for the mug which might sound expensive but this is the best mug and gadget in your life. Able to keep your drink hot for longer than you would ever expect, it’s sure to be a hit with tea and coffee lovers. If such fans are on the move regularly, you can also buy the Ember Travel Mug 2+ for $200 . Keen to learn more about the smart mug? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Looking great in our smart mug tests, the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug is pretty special. It does far more than simply keep your drink hot. It allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature to between 120F and 145F so you can enjoy your hot drink every sip of the way. Its built-in battery is capable of maintaining the chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes so it’s fine for keeping you happy even if you’re forgetful. Combined with the charging coaster, it can actually keep your drink toasty warm all day long.

All you need to do to use it is set your Ember Mug on the charging coaster. A smart LED light on the front breathes red when it’s charging before turning solid green once it’s all done. A white light indicates it’s heating or monitoring a hot beverage at the time.

The mug is as easy to use as a regular mug easily being one of the best tech gifts. It’s IPX7 rated for full underwater submersion so it’s simple to hand wash, rinse or soak. An auto sleep function means it only starts working when it notices you pouring something in, with it automatically entering sleep mode once you’ve finished your drink. Its patented sensors are smart enough to turn itself off or on as needed. There’s also an Ember app if you want to remotely set the drinking temperature, save presets for your favorite beverages, or try out Ember’s tea steeping timers.

Ember has thought of every angle with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug so it’s a truly useful device. Right now, you can buy it at Best Buy for $150 and we think it’s worth every cent. It’s a gift that will keep on giving. Don’t forget the Ember Travel Mug 2+ for $200 if you need something more portable.

