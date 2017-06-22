Entrata’s new SmartProperty feature expands on an already great service

Why it matters to you Leasing a home can be a lot of work. Entrata SmartProperty aims to make it simpler.

Entrata, the leading property-management software provider, has just made its service smarter. The company has begun testing its SmartProperty apartment automation feature within Entrata Core. This new feature bridges the gap between property management software and smart devices. Now hardware such as thermostats, lights, locks, and water sensors from multiple units can all be connected to a central hub.

“No one can deny that smart home technology is in high demand, yet, no one has enabled a way for property management companies to leverage it to improve operations and harness the true revenue potential,” said Entrata CEO Dave Bateman. “SmartProperty will bring apartment owners, managers, and residents to the forefront of the smart home revolution.”

With SmartProperty, users will be able to remotely manage multiple units from a centralized smart device. They can check on the health of their property using critical performance data and automated triggers to eliminate human error and prevent wasted time.

“A study by Entrata shows that an additional $10 to $65 in revenue per unit can be made by just installing the smart home hardware for the resident,” continued Bateman. “SmartProperty is unique in that it will connect the hardware to the centralized property management software to maximize the revenue potential for the property management company.”

The announcement comes just after the two-year anniversary of Entrata Core’s general availability. Entrata itself was founded in 2003 and is the only property management software provider within a single-login, open-access Platform as a Service system. Every element of Entrata was built in-house and offers a wide variety of online tools including websites, apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, resident management, and more.

Today, Entrata serves more than 20,000 apartment communities across the United States. “Our company has changed. Our list of employees, products, and clients has grown,” said Bateman. “But, our dedication to creating the most innovative, smartest property management software in the industry has not wavered since our beginnings almost 15 years ago.”

Demos for Entrata SmartProperty will be offered during the 2017 National Apartment Association Education Conference this weekend. The official product is still in the works.

