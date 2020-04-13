If you’re looking for the chance to expand your home security on a budget, Eufy is introducing a few affordable new smart home products, including a pair of smart security cameras that cost less than $50.

The Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt is set to release in May at a price of $50. The camera can pan 360 degrees around the room with a 100-degree vertical tilt, giving you a full view of any space. With 2K resolution and improved night vision, your home will be watched even on the darkest nights. The most impressive feature isn’t in the hardware, but in the software. The Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt has Advanced Smart Detection, a feature that allows it to distinguish between humans, pets, and babies crying. You can also set custom activity zones to reduce the number of false alerts you receive.

The Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt has two-way audio, motion detection, and works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. It records 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, with up to 128 GB of local storage.

There’s a less expensive option, too: the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K. It has 2K resolution, enhanced night vision, and two-way audio like its more expensive cousin. What sets this model apart aside from the price is the pre-recorded pet command and the pet diary, features that let you keep an eye on your pet and record funny moments that happen when you aren’t at home. The Eufy Indoor Cam 2K is priced at $40 and will be available in May.

The next product Eufy plans to introduce to its lineup is the Smart Lock Touch. This is a smart lock also scheduled to release in May with a price point of $180. The Smart Lock Touch gives users four different ways to unlock the door: Your fingerprint, the keypad, via the app, or with the original key.

The Smart Lock Touch will operate for 365 days on a single battery charge. It has Auto-Lock capabilities that ensure you will never leave your door unlocked by accident. It also has a built-in door sensor to alert you if the door has been left open. While not completely waterproof, the Smart Lock Touch is IP65 rated, which means it can stand up to most weather conditions.

If you’re interested in either product, the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt will be available for pre-order on April 17, with an official Amazon release sometime in May. Even if you’re shopping on a budget, the lower price points of these two products will let you safeguard your home without breaking the bank.

