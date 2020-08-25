  1. Smart Home

Eufy’s Security Smart Drop is an impenetrable mailbox for your packages

By

Porch piracy is an ever-increasing problem, especially in a world where more people than ever are shopping from home. If you aren’t there to pick up a package when it arrives, there is a solid chance it may not be there when you get home. Eufy Security has unveiled its Smart Drop, a smart, connected lockbox that uses a built-in camera and advanced artificial intelligence (A.I.) technology to keep an eye on your packages while you’re away.

While security cameras and video doorbells can help spot a thief, they don’t do much to stop them. The Smart Drop is a carbon steel box that locks away your packages. Unless the would-be thief has some serious hardware and a lot of time, they’ll have some difficulty attempting to break into the box itself.

Users can unlock the Smart Drop through a variety of different methods, including a PIN code and through the Eufy app. The device is a combination of mailbox, smart lock, and security camera, boasting a 1080p, 160-degree field of view with night vision capabilities. The device also uses facial recognition and motion detection and will notify you when a delivery is made. The Smart Drop works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, too.

Don’t worry about someone taking off with the Smart Drop itself, either. The device can be fixed to the floor or to the wall and is IP65 rated to protect itself (and your packages) against most forms of weather. There’s even an interior drainage system in case water does make its way into the Smart Drop.

The Smart Drop is available for pre-order now on Kickstarter for $200, but is not scheduled to be delivered to customers until the third quarter of 2021. While the Smart Drop won’t make it in time for Christmas this year, it could be a useful tool for the 2021 holiday season. As always, however, be aware that backing a product on Kickstarter is not a guarantee of production or delivery.

If you’re looking for a more substantial way to safeguard your packages than just a security camera and a siren, the Eufy Smart Drop is worth looking into.

Editors' Recommendations

Made a mess? Some iRobot Roombas will know exactly where to go for cleanup

best 4th of july robot vacuum deals roomba s9 and braava jet m6 docked 720x720

How to use Bixby

Modiface AR Makeup on the Samsung Galaxy S9

The most common Zoom problems and how to fix them

zoom privacy feature freeze active users meeting office

Upgrade to a smart home for under $100 with these 3 essentials

honda smart home inside us dp6v4710

Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals 2020: What To Expect

best prime day robot vacuum deals roborock e4 cleaner

Can UV light negate the 5-second rule for food?

5 second rule with Adonit Note UVC stylus

In a power outage, I’d take this Xiaomi fan over a phone. Yes, really

Best Back-to-School Sales 2020: The Ultimate Deals Guide

These are the best cheap microwave deals for August 2020

The best Ninja Foodi deals on cookers, air fryers, and grills for August 2020

The best Philips Hue deals and Philips Hue Starter Kit deals for August 2020

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

Which video doorbells will protect your packages? We’ve ranked them all

video doorbell scorecard feature comparison

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

These are the best cheap video doorbell deals for August 2020

The best video doorbells for 2020