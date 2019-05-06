Digital Trends
Amazon slices prices of Fire Tablets and Kindle e-readers for Mother’s Day

Bruce Brown
By

Mother’s Day is next Sunday, May 12 and Amazon is offering significant price cuts on all three Fire Tablets and the two most popular Kindle e-readers.

We’ve found the best discounts for e-reader and tablet fans on Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying a Fire Tablet or Kindle for Mother’s Day, as a gift for someone else, or if you want one yourself, these five deals can help you save up to $40.

Kindle Paperwhite — $40 off

With its waterproof case and double the storage of the previous version, the 10th-edition Kindle Paperwhite continues to improve. The thinnest and lightest Kindle Paperwhite ever, now 0.3 inches thick and 6.4 ounces, the flagship of the line has a 300-pixel-per-inch display, built-in lighting with five LEDs, and a new flush-front design for a more paper-like reading experience.

Normally priced at $130, the Kindle Paperwhite discounted to $90 during this sale. If Mom likes to read near or in the pool, lake, or ocean, this is her Kindle, and this sale is a great opportunity to take advantage of a $40 savings.

All-new Kindle — $20 off

Amazon’s all-new Kindle celebrates avid readers with a 167-pixels-per-inch, glare-free display that will have you sure you’re reading print on paper. A new adjustable front light, one-handed reading, a battery that can run for weeks between charges, and enough onboard storage for thousands of books combine in a tablet purpose-built for readers.

Usually $90, the All-new Kindle is just $70 for this sale. If Mom loves to read and doesn’t already have a Kindle, your search for a present that will put a smile on her face for years is over.

Fire 7 Tablet — $10 off

With up to 8 hours of battery life per charge, the Fire 7 Tablet has a VGA front-facing camera and a 2 MP rear camera for 720p HD video recording. You can use the Fire 7 to read Kindle ebooks and magazines, listen to audiobooks, and watch video including streaming content from Amazon Prime, Netflix, or other services to which you subscribe. The Fire 7 is Alexa hands-free compatible, so you can access the digital voice assistant when the screen is on, or when you plug the tablet into power.

Regularly priced $50, the Fire 7 Tablet is just $40 for this Mother’s Day sale. If you’re shopping for a tablet with amazing value for the money, the Fire 7 Tablet is a bargain even without a discount. When it’s on sale, the deal gets even better.

Fire HD 8 Tablet — $20 off

The Fire HD 8 Tablet is the sweet spot in the Fire Tablet lineup. With its 8-inch diagonal HD display and up to 10 hours of battery life, the Fire HD 8 is the only current Fire Tablet that can stream video from Alexa-compatible cameras. When the Fire HD 8 is in Show mode, it acts as a smart display.

Ordinarily $80, the Fire HD 8 Tablet is $60 during this Mothers’ Day sale. If you want a tablet with a display suitable for watching streaming video and that claims its place as an Alexa-compatible smart display, the Fire HD 8 Tablet will satisfy you, and anytime it’s on sale is an excellent opportunity acquire this versatile device.

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa hands-free — $30 off

The Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa hands-free is Amazon’s largest display. The 10.1-inch diagonal color display has a full HD resolution (1,920 by 1,080 pixels), 2 GB RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. You can watch Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Showtime videos on the Fire HD 10 with subscriptions and call or make video calls with Alexa-compatible smart speakers and smart displays. And you can query or summon Alexa anytime with this tablet without clicking anything, just use the “Alexa” alert word.

Instead of the usual $150 price, the Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa hands-free is $120 during this sale. If you want a tablet with a large enough display to comfortably watch videos that are also Alexa-compatible, this is the one.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
