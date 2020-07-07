  1. Smart Home

Goodpapa is a self-sanitizing toilet brush that cleans itself with UV-C light

By

Think about the last time you cleaned your toilet. On a scale of 1 to 10, how afraid were you of touching the toilet brush? For a lot of people, cleaning the toilet brush consists of dumping bleach on it and rinsing it by flushing the toilet several times. This isn’t a good way to clean it, nor is it totally sanitary. Good Papa hopes to provide a better solution with the world’s first self-sanitizing toilet brush.

After cleaning the toilet, the Good Papa brush goes back into its storage container where UV light bombards the bristles from all sides, killing any lingering bacteria on the brush. According to Good Papa, the UV-C ray disinfection process kills 99.9% of bacteria within 120 seconds. The container is lifted slightly off the ground so that any drips fall through, and air ventilation ensures the brush dries and doesn’t promote further bacterial growth.

The features of the brush don’t stop there, however. The head of the brush spins at 300 RPM to make it easier to clean the toilet. The spinning means you can press and hold the brush against stubborn stains instead of scrubbing and splashing toilet water everywhere. The brush is designed to be soft so the bristles will not damage the ceramic of the toilet. There is no battery to replace, either. Just plug in the brush through a port on top of the handle. Its 2,000 mAh battery is said to last for up to three months on a single charge.

good-papa-toilet-brush

The brush has an IPX7 rating and is designed so that no water can enter the interior of the brush and damage the motor. If the head of the brush begins to look a little worn, you can simply remove it from the brush and throw it away. A replacement brush slides easily onto the rotating head of the device.

The Good Papa toilet brush is currently on Kickstarter, but has far exceeded its funding goal already. If you’re interested, there are still a few dozen Early Bird pledges available.

The Good Papa toilet brush is definitely innovative and plays into a market that is sorely underserved. There are only a few other devices that are designed for the less-than-pleasant work of cleaning the bathroom, including the Shine Bathroom Assistant, a chemical-free toilet bowl cleaner. If you’re looking for a way to make cleaning the bathroom faster and less disgusting, check out the Good Papa.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung’s new UV smartphone sterilizer doubles as a wireless charger

Samsung UV sterilizer

The best hair dryer deals

best cheap hair dryers revlon tool

Shark IQ Robot R101AE Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum review

shark iq robot vacuum review 3

What Comes Next: How tech helps transit and travel open safely

what comes next episode 4 wcn transit

How to reset and deregister an Echo Show

amazon cuts 100 off its hottest combo echo show 8 and dot charcoal with 2 1

Order a Ring Video Doorbell now and Amazon will throw in a free Echo Dot

Ring Video Doorbell 2

The best bidet deals for July 2020: Cheap bidet toilet seats

These are the best vacuum cleaner deals for $100 or less for July 2020

The best deals on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners for July 2020

These are the best Nest smart thermostat deals for July 2020

These are the best Google Nest Camera deals for July 2020

kasa cam blink simplicam indoor security camera best buy deals

These are the best cheap pressure washer deals for July 2020

best pressure washer deals briggs stratton gas

These are the best cheap Vitamix blender deals for July 2020

Vitamix5200 Professional-Grade blender

Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

Google Nest security cameras and smart locks discounted for 4th of July