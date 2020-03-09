Get two Google Nest Minis for the price of one with our exclusive code

Here’s a chance to score two Google Nest Minis for the price of one ($50) with an exclusive coupon code on Daily Steals. Use the code DTGNEST when you check out for this rare buy one, get one free deal.

Smart homes start with smart speakers such as the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini you can use to play music and to give voice commands to digital voice assistants. Google upgraded the audio quality and changed the name of the original Google Home Mini smart speaker last fall, so the Google Nest Mini is the second generation.

The Google Nest Mini has a 40% stronger bass sound than the first-generation model, so music and voice quality is richer and fuller. The new model also has a wall mount capability thanks to a different molding on the back of the case. Like the earlier version, the Google Nest Mini has a fabric top made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. Daily Steals has two-packs available with chalk, charcoal, and coral-colored fabric.

The 3.85-inch diameter smart speaker, which plugs into AC power, has built-in 802.11b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz home network connections. Also, the Mini has Bluetooth 5.0 and Chromecast built-in so you can pair it with Bluetooth wireless devices and send content to compatible displays in your home.

The Mini’s three far-field microphones can distinguish your voice commands even in a reasonably noisy room. You can choose the type of English accent for the Google Assistant’s voice. For example, if you also have Amazon Alexa voice devices, selecting a British English accent for the Nest Mini will help you differentiate the two.

You can find many ways to use the Google Nest Mini Even as a stand-alone smart home device. Ask for the weather, sports scores or schedules, the news, or any information you might otherwise seek by typing a request with the Google search engine. You can request individual songs or playlists, ask for background sound so you can concentrate in a noisy household, or set voice times and alarms.

If you install other compatible smart home devices, such as a Google Nest Smart Thermostat, Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, or Google Nest Security Cameras, you can use the Google Nest Mini to manage and access the other devices. The Nest Mini can also be the way you interface with the thousands of third-party Google Assistant-compatible smart devices.

The second-generation Google Nest Mini smart speaker usually sells for $50 with occasional discounts.

