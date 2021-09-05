  1. Deals

This mini home battery just got a massive price cut

By

Looking to keep the power going even when your electricity is out? We’ve got the deal for you. Right now, you can buy the brand-new EcoFlow DELTA mini home battery for just $799 as part of the HSN Today’s Special deals. This offer is for a strictly limited time so you’ll want to get in on it before it goes back up to $999. One of the best ways to keep working, cooking, or simply relaxing at home when the power is out, this is not an offer to miss out on.

Buy Now

The EcoFlow DELTA mini offers everything you could need in a lightweight design that won’t take up too much room in your home. Able to power 90% of your appliances, including your dishwasher, coffee maker, microwave, vacuum cleaner, band saw, hairdryer, and more, it means you can keep on living, even if the power is out. It also means you can keep working, which is crucial for home workers who are worried about missing out on essential work because their power has failed for a time.

Thanks to EcoFlow’s patented X-Stream technology, you can also enjoy fast recharging with the unit able to be recharged from 0% to 80% in just one hour with a full recharge only taking about 1.6 hours. That’s ideal if you know a storm is coming and you want to be prepared for the long haul. Combined with the unit’s ability to charge your car fridge for 12 hours, power your rice cooker, or get 6 pots of hot water out of your electric kettle. You’ll be ready for anything here.

The DELTA mini also accepts solar panels up to 400W with the option of 3 x 110W solar panels or 2 x 160W solar panels being an option. It’s a great way of ensuring plenty of flexibility to your plans.

Ordinarily priced at $999, the EcoFlow DELTA mini is just $799 right now as part of the HSN Today’s Special. Brand new on the market, there’s never been a better time to snap up one of these portable power stations and enjoy the peace of mind of always having power. Grab it now while stocks last and the sale price is available.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Get a lot of power cuts? You need this portable power station

ecoflow delta mini deal hsn september 2021 mini2 1589

Best cheap gaming PC deals for September 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for September 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Labor Day Sales 2021: The best deals to shop today

black friday 2020 deals still available featured resized

Disney+ Free Trial: Can you sign up without paying a dime?

Disney+

Early Labor Day TV Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Cosmonauts perform spacewalk to prepare new Russian space station module

Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov during a spacewalk to connect power and ethernet cables to the Nauka laboratory module.

Early Labor Day Labor Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop TODAY

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Early Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2021: Save on electronics today

best buy early black friday deals on prime day 2020

Labor Day Weekend Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop NOW

How researchers are learning to forecast the weather on Mars

An illustration of a martian weather forecast.

SpaceX’s first space tourism mission is ready for launch on September 15

netflix drops trailer for series on upcoming spacex mission inspiration4 crew

Helicopter Ingenuity will be skimming over the surface of Mars today

An graphic showing NASA's Ingenuity helicopter flying over the Martian surface.