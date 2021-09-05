This mini home battery just got a massive price cut

Looking to keep the power going even when your electricity is out? We’ve got the deal for you. Right now, you can buy the brand-new EcoFlow DELTA mini home battery for just $799 as part of the HSN Today’s Special deals. This offer is for a strictly limited time so you’ll want to get in on it before it goes back up to $999. One of the best ways to keep working, cooking, or simply relaxing at home when the power is out, this is not an offer to miss out on.

The EcoFlow DELTA mini offers everything you could need in a lightweight design that won’t take up too much room in your home. Able to power 90% of your appliances, including your dishwasher, coffee maker, microwave, vacuum cleaner, band saw, hairdryer, and more, it means you can keep on living, even if the power is out. It also means you can keep working, which is crucial for home workers who are worried about missing out on essential work because their power has failed for a time.

Thanks to EcoFlow’s patented X-Stream technology, you can also enjoy fast recharging with the unit able to be recharged from 0% to 80% in just one hour with a full recharge only taking about 1.6 hours. That’s ideal if you know a storm is coming and you want to be prepared for the long haul. Combined with the unit’s ability to charge your car fridge for 12 hours, power your rice cooker, or get 6 pots of hot water out of your electric kettle. You’ll be ready for anything here.

The DELTA mini also accepts solar panels up to 400W with the option of 3 x 110W solar panels or 2 x 160W solar panels being an option. It’s a great way of ensuring plenty of flexibility to your plans.

Ordinarily priced at $999, the EcoFlow DELTA mini is just $799 right now as part of the HSN Today’s Special. Brand new on the market, there’s never been a better time to snap up one of these portable power stations and enjoy the peace of mind of always having power. Grab it now while stocks last and the sale price is available.

