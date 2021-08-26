  1. Deals
Google Nest Doorbell is $50 off today

Smart home devices just keep getting smarter, and there’s a good reason why you might want security devices like the ones you’ll find in these Nest Camera deals, Google Home and Google Nest Mini deals, as well as these Amazon Echo deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can save $50 on the Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Wired). It’s down to only $180, a steep drop from its regular price of $230. With all the safety, convenience, and peace of mind a Google Nest Doorbell provides, you can’t afford not to take advantage of this deal.

If you want a video doorbell that is solidly built and reliable, yet subtle and smart as can be, the Google Nest Hello Doorbell could be for you. It’s super easy to install, which is great news if you’re new to the world of video doorbells or smart home gadgets (you install it directly into your current doorbell wiring). And the video is not only clear, but responsive, too. Here, see how it matches up to Amazon’s offering with our comparison of Google Nest Hello vs. Ring Video Doorbell.

One thing we love about the Nest Hello Video Doorbell is the quality of the HDR video and how it captures the smallest of details, even at night. This video doorbell is designed with advanced motion detection software, so you can be alerted when someone (or something) is approaching your door. The doorbell doesn’t need to be pushed for it to begin working its magic. Another great feature: You can talk to whoever is at your door, and even leave a pre-recorded message if you can’t come to the entrance of your home. (This is super easy to set up with the app on your phone.)

And we can’t get over how smart this video doorbell is. It’s great at recognizing regular visitors, like family and friends, and can notify you via smartphone when they’re arriving. That’s perhaps the best feature of this smart doorbell — no matter where you are or what you’re doing you can know who is approaching your home. Also, in addition to the HDR camera, there’s 160-degree vision, which gives you a wider field of view than ever before. For an extra subscription fee, you can sign up for Nest Aware, which allows you to be notified when a package is left, and more options to keep you feeling safe and secure, and to give you even more peace of mind. At $150 off, this smart doorbell is a major bargain you don’t want to miss.

