These are the best Google Nest Camera deals for March 2020

By

Home security motivates many smart home device installations. We monitor home security camera deals to find the best bargains. In particular, we track Google Nest Camera deals closely. Because the cameras consistently score high in our best home security camera round-ups, readers want to know about Nest Camera sales.

Nest Security Cameras support 24/7 video monitoring and integrate easily with other Google Nest smart home devices, including video doorbells, smart speakers and displays, entertainment, and connectivity products. In addition to compatibility with Google Assistant, Nest Cameras work with Amazon Alexa, which broadens their utility and appeal. We update this post frequently, so check back often to score the best Nest Camera deals.

Today’s best Nest Camera deals

  • Nest Security Camera, for Indoor Use (Renewed)$160 ($39 off)
  • Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera NC1102ES , Black$178 ($21 off)
  • Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera$189 ($10 off)
  • Google, NC2400ES, Nest Cam Outdoor, Security Camera, White, 2-pack $279 ($19 off)
  • Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Camera – 2 Pack$405 ($193 off)
  • Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack$719 ($81 off)

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Cameras (3-Pack) - Black

$397 $597
Expires soon
Three Nest Indoor Cam Security Cameras with 1080p HD video, Two-way talk and continuous 24/7 live video invluding night vision.
Buy at Walmart

Nest Security Camera, for Indoor Use (Renewed)

$160 $199
Expires soon
Save with a renewed Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera with two-way talk, night vision, and an Amazon 90-day warranty.
Buy at Amazon

Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera

$189 $199
Expires soon
Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera with two-way talk, night vision, 1080 HD video with 130-degree horizontal field of view.
Buy at Amazon

Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Security Camera - 2 Pack

$719 $798
Expires soon
Save with this 2-pack of Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Security Cameras with 4K sensors, 12x digital zoom, and High Dynamic Range technology for extra-clear HD video images. Two-way talk and 24/7 live video.
Buy at Walmart

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera, 2-Pack

$270 $398
Expires soon
Get two Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Cameras with 1080p HD video and a 130-degree wide field of view. Waterproof, wired, with two-way talk through the Nest app. No hub required.
Buy at Walmart

Google, NC2400ES, Nest Cam Outdoor, Security Camera, White, 2

$269 $298
Expires soon
Two-pack of Nest Cam Outdoor Security Cameras with 24/7 live video, 1080p HD with 130-degree horizontal field of view. Two-way talk and smartphone alerts.
Buy at Amazon

Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Camera - 2 Pack

$405 $598
Expires soon
Two Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Cameras with person alerts, close-up tracking view, 4K image sensors and HDR. HD two-way talk projects your voice loud and clear.
Buy at Walmart

Google, NC1104US, Nest Cam Indoor, Security Camera, Black, 3

$390 $597
Expires soon
A 3-pack of Nest Cam Indoor Security Cameras with phone alerts, two-way talk, and no hub required.
Buy at Amazon

Nest Labs Wifi-enabled Indoor Camera in White

$275 $299
Expires soon
Wi-Fi-enabed Nest IQ Cam Indoor Security Camera contnuously records up to 30 days of video. Includes two-way talk, night vision, human detection, and smartphone alerts.
Buy at Amazon

Nest Cam Indoor, Security Camera NC1102ES , Black,

$179 $199
Expires soon
Plug-and-go security with the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera. Supports 24/7 live video, smartphone alerts, and clear night vision.
Buy at Amazon

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Security Camera

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor security camera is a weather-proof wired outdoor 1080p HD video camera with a tamper-resistant case. Nest’s Supersight video employs a 4K image sensor, high dynamic range support, and 12x digital zoom to stream and record extremely clear images. Nest’s HD Talk and Listen enhances audio quality both ways so you’ll hear exactly what’s going on and what people are saying and they’ll hear you clearly as well. You can use the Nest app to review recorded content in the cloud and set up the camera to send alerts to your smartphone when it detects a person in its range of view.

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Camera

The Nest Cam IQ Indoor is a wired camera with a wide base for easy placement on any indoor surface. A mounting screw hole in the base and a ball joint stem allow installation in any location with a solid surface. The Nest Cam IQ Indoor has an 8-megapixel 4K sensor with enhanced zoom and the ability to differentiate humans from other objects in defined areas in the 130-degree field of view. Two-way talk is standard, and with a Nest Aware subscription, you can manage the camera’s facial recognition, automatic close-ups, and defined area motion detection.

Nest Cam Outdoor

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera

The weatherproof  Nest Cam Outdoor has a 3-megapixel sensor with 8x digital zoom and a 130-degree wide-angle field of view. With its eight infrared LED-powered Night Vision, the Nest Cam Outdoor records 1080p HD video 24/7, including audio with two-way talk support. Connect directly to Wi-Fi with no hub required and control the Nest Cam Outdoor with the Nest app on a smartphone or tablet. With a Nest Aware subscription, you can view up to 30 days of video history, share selected video clips, and define specific activity zones within the field of view, and send alerts when humans enter the zones.

Nest Cam Indoor

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera

Digital Trends named the latest version of the Nest Cam Indoor the best indoor security camera for 2020 because of its image quality and smart capabilities. The cam’s 4K sensor, HDR, and 12x digital zoom can work in conjunction to focus automatically on specific parts of the 130-degree field of view. The wired Nest Cam Indoor includes two-way talk and can be installed with the included stand, on a wall, or with a standard camera tripod mount. If you subscribe to Nest Aware for 30 days of cloud storage, you can create short video clips from the recorded content.

How to choose a Nest Cam

Because a mix of different Nest Cams can work in the same system, your Nest Cam choice for any specific location depends on just two factors: Weather protection and your need for advanced features. You can use outdoor models inside, but you’ll pay a premium to do so. Save money by using Nest Cam Outdoor models only where they’ll need protection from dust and weather. Also, for basic applications, you may not need the extra features included with the Nest Cam IQ models.

The four Nest Cams share a basic feature set. The cameras differ based on their design for indoor or outdoor applications and the level of smart features. All four cameras require wired power connections, record 1080p full HD video, and support two-way talk audio. They include night vision, send alerts to your smartphone when they detect motion, and can be configured to record live video 24/7 for storage in the cloud.

Extra features on the Nest Cam IQ models include person alerts when the camera detects a human, close-up tracking with automatic digital zoom, HD audio for additional clarity with two-way talk, and familiar face alerts to let you know if the camera detected a friend or family member or a stranger. With an optional Nest Aware subscription, you can view 5-day, 10-day, or 30-day video history and configure activity zones and intelligent alerts with all Nest Cams. Nest Aware costs from $5 to $30 a month, depending on the video history access duration.

Are Nest Cameras secure?

Google Nest Cams store video in the cloud where the content is password protected. The Nest app for viewing live video is also password-protected, but you can add more security by using two-step verification for both your Google account and Nest accounts.

Do Nest Cameras record audio?

By default, Nest Cams record audio, but you can turn off audio recording with the Nest app or with a Nest Aware subscription.

Are Nest Cameras waterproof?

The Nest Cam Outdoor is IP65 rated to protect from dust and low-pressure water jets. The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is IP66 rated for protection from dust and high-pressure water jets. Neither outdoor model can be submerged in water, but both are protected from the rain.

Do Nest Cameras work with Alexa?

Nest Cams are compatible with Amazon Alexa’s voice commands.

Are Nest Cameras motion-activated?

Nest Cams are all motion-activated within a 130-degree wide field of view. Nest Cam IQ models can define specific activity zones to monitor so they don’t send alerts in areas with frequent motion, such as passing cars.

Do Nest Cameras work with Google Assistant?

Nest Cams are compatible with Google Assistant voice commands.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

