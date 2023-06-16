The Echo Pop is the latest (and most affordable) product to join the Amazon Echo family. Setting up the device is simple, and performing a factory reset is even easier. However, performing the task isn’t as straightforward as you’d expect.

Here’s a complete look at how to factory reset your Echo Pop, along with a few reasons to perform the irreversible operation.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Echo Pop

How to factory reset an Echo Pop

There are two different ways to reset your Echo Pop. If you want to perform a soft reset that keeps your smart home connections intact, you’ll simply need to hold the Volume Down and Volume Up buttons for 15 seconds. But if you want to perform a factory reset on your Echo Pop, here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Ensure the device is plugged in. If it’s not responsive, try unplugging it and plugging it back in.

Step 2: Wait for the device to fully power on.

Step 3: Hold the Volume Down and Microphone Off buttons for 25 seconds.

Step 4: The light bar will turn off, then turn back on. When this happens, the factory reset is complete.

Step 5: You can now go about setting up the Pop like a brand-new device.

Step 6: Keep in mind that a factory reset deletes all your personal information and any other connections saved to the device.

When should you factory reset your Echo Pop?

Performing a factory reset on your Echo Pop is a great way to prepare the device for sale. If you’re listing it on eBay or giving it away to a family member, a factory reset will ensure none of your personal information is stored on the device.

You can also try performing a factory reset if your Echo Pop starts acting funny or is experiencing a bug that prevents it from working as intended. Before a factory reset, however, you should try the soft reset that can be performed by holding down both Volume buttons. You can also simply try unplugging the Pop and letting it sit for 10 seconds – then plugging it back in.

Whatever the reason, know that a factory reset cannot be reversed. Once the operation is performed, there’s no way to recover all the connections or other data that was wiped. If you’re no longer going to be using the Pop, consider heading over to your Amazon account and finding the Manage Your Content and Devices tab. From here, you can deregister the Pop from your profile.

