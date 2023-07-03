 Skip to main content
How to fix dark footage on Ring Video Doorbell

Jon Bitner
By

Ring Video Doorbells are built to last for years, but every so often you’ll encounter various hiccups that impact their performance. One common issue you may encounter is footage that is much darker than expected. This can happen both during the day or at night, and it’s possible that the Color Night Vision setting is the culprit.

Thankfully, the problem is often remarkably easy to solve. Here’s a look at how to fix dark footage on your Ring Video Doorbell.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Ring Video Doorbell

  • Smartphone

ring video doorbell pro 2 installed.

How to fix dark footage on Ring Video Doorbell

One of the first things to check when your Ring Video Doorbell is recording dark footage is your video settings. Here’s how to find the video settings on your Ring doorbell.

Step 1: Open the Ring smartphone app.

Step 2: Select the Devices option from the menu.

Step 3: Pick the device that’s providing dark footage.

Step 4: Select Device Settings.

Step 5: Select Video Settings.

Step 6: Here, you can modify different settings depending on your device. Try modifying the Color Night Vision setting if your dark footage is being filmed at night.

Ring video doorbell leader

Reboot your Ring Video Doorbell

If tinkering with the video options doesn’t work, your next best bet is a device reboot. Thankfully, this won’t remove any of your settings. Instead, it’s much like unplugging the doorbell then plugging it back in. Rebooting your Ring Video Doorbell can be done from your smartphone app, and it often clears up any performance hiccups – including dark footage.

Here’s how to reboot your Ring Video Doorbell.

Step 1: Open the Ring smartphone app.

Step 2: Navigate to the Devices section of the menu.

Step 3: Select the device that’s giving you trouble.

Step 4: Select Device Health.

Step 5: Scroll to the bottom of the page and click Reboot This Device.

Step 6: Wait a few minutes, and the doorbell will automatically reconnect to your network.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
The most common Google Nest Mini problems and how to fix them
A coral Google Nest Mini mounted on a brick wall.

The Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) is one of the best smart speakers you can buy. Not only is it affordable, but it lets you access Google Assistant to check up on the weather, play music, or give commands to other devices in your smart home.

However, like all electronics, the Nest Mini isn’t perfect. Users have experienced a wide range of hiccups and issues with the smart speaker over the years -- though most of the time there’s an easy fix to the problem. Below you’ll find a roundup of the most common Nest Mini problems and how to fix them.

Read more
How long do video doorbells last?
The Ring Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel, installed beside a doorway.

Video doorbells are much more versatile than traditional doorbells, offering an easy way to see who’s at the front door from the convenience of your smartphone. But all the high-tech gear inside these fancy smart home devices isn’t as low-maintenance as you’d expect. In fact, many of them use batteries that will wear out after just a few years, forcing you to replace them.

But aside from battery life, your video doorbell, as a whole, probably won’t last as long as a traditional doorbell -- which often sticks with a home for decades. Here’s a closer look at how long your video doorbell will be supported by the manufacturer, along with tips to help you decide when it’s time for a full replacement.
How long are video doorbells supported by the manufacturer?

Read more
How to connect smart home gadgets to your Amazon Alexa device
amazon echo vs apple homepod

While it’s possible to control all your smart home devices with their individual apps, using Alexa is much more convenient. It requires a bit of setup, but once you’ve synced your compatible smart home products with Alexa, you can issue voice commands to control their performance.

You can even access them through the Alexa smartphone app, giving you a way to look at your entire smart home with just the click of a button.

Read more