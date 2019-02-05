Digital Trends
Smart Home

How to install a smart light switch

Want smart lights? Here's how to install a smart light switch

Erika Rawes
By

It sucks to have to wrestle with shopping bags while trying to find your house key and unlock your door in the dark. If you arrive home at night to a dark front porch, it’s nice to be able to turn on the porch lights with your phone before you get out of the car. When you want to turn off a light when you’re sitting comfortably on the sofa, it’s pretty sweet when you can just say “Alexa, turn off the hall light,” or “OK, Google, turn off the kitchen lights.” Smart light switches allow you to control your lights remotely with your voice or with your smart phone.

Some people like smart light switches better than smart light bulbs because you can turn any light or ceiling fan into a smart device, and you don’t have to keep spending cash on expensive smart light bulbs when they run out of juice. You can buy regular (non-smart) bulbs, which tend to be more inexpensive. Installing a smart light switch is a one-time ordeal. Once you install the switch and go through the setup, your regular old lights are smart lights.

Smart light switches can be a pain in the butt to install if you don’t know what you’re doing. You have to make sure you get the right gang the right wiring setup, and the right fit. If you know the steps, however, installing a smart light switch is a relatively painless process. Here’s how to install a smart light switch.

Things you’ll need

how to install a smart light switch wire connectors
  • A Philips head screw driver
  • A flat head screw driver
  • A smart light switch that fits your wall switch and wiring setup (more on this later)
  • Wire cutters
  • Wire connectors
  • A flashlight or battery-operated lantern
  • Electrical tape

How to install a smart light switch

Step 1: Learn your existing wall switch and wiring setup. Before you purchase a smart light switch, you’ll need to figure out the type of switch you need. If the wall panel only has one switch, you need a single gang; if it has two switches (maybe one switch for a light and one for a ceiling fan), you’ll need a two-gang smart light switch; if it has three switches, you’ll need a three-gang switch.

You also need to know what type of wiring you have. Turn off the power at the fuse box to avoid getting electrocuted. Then, open up the existing switch where you want to install your smart switch and examine the wiring. To open up the switch, unscrew the screws on the wall plate (they’re usually located on the top and bottom of the plate). Use a butter knife or flat-head screwdriver to pry the plate off of the wall, as it can stick in place (often because of paint). Then, unscrew the screws on the actual light switch and gently pull the switch forward.

how to install a smart light switch locate neutral wire
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

Look at the wiring setup. Most smart light switches require a ground wire, an “in” wire, an “out” wire, and a neutral wire. Most homes have the in, out, and ground wires; but, some homes built before the 1980s don’t have neutral wires. Typically, the neutral wire is a white wire (or group of white wires). If you don’t have a neutral wire, you can still install a smart light switch, but you’ll need to purchase a specific type of smart light switch that doesn’t require a neutral wire. For instance, the Lutron P-PKG1W-WH-R Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch will work without a neutral wire, but it does require its own bridge.

Step 2: Choose a smart light switch. Once you familiarize yourself with your wiring setup, choose a smart light switch that fits your situation.

With two-gang switches, you can run into traveler wires and other unique situations. Therefore, the instructions moving forward will assume a single-gang smart light switch with a neutral wire, like Wemo’s smart light switch.

how to install a smart light switch
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

Step 3: Remove your old light switch. Ensure the power is off at the breaker. Disconnect the old light switch completely by disconnecting each wire one by one. Take note of which wire is which as disconnect them to avoid confusion later. It helps to label the wires with colored electrical tape so you can keep track of them

Step 4: Connect your smart light switch. Connect the wires on your smart light switch to the wires inside your wall. Connect the “in” wire to the “in” wire, the “out” wire to the “out” wire, the “ground” wire to the “ground” wire, and the “neutral” wire to the “neutral” wire. Secure your connections with wire connectors, and make sure you don’t have any loose or exposed wire in the box (note: the ground wire might be a bare wire).

how to install a smart light switch wiring diagram

Once you’ve made all of the connections and secured them, test your connections by turning on the power. If your switch has power, move onto the next step. If your switch does not have power, re-check all of your connections.

Step 5: Secure the smart light switch in place. Turn the power back off at the breaker. Neatly place the wires connections into the wall box. Sometimes, it’s a tight fit, and it’s hard to get the wires into the box. As tempting as it is to forcefully shove them in the box, take your time and neatly place them to avoid loosening the connections or creating a fire hazard.

Once you’ve fit the wires in the box, screw the smart light switch into place. Then, turn the power back on at the breaker to make sure you didn’t break any of the connections. If your connections are all intact, snap on the wall plate, and begin setup in the app.

switchmate magnetically attaches to make light switches smart switch

Step 6: Connect your smart light switch to Wi-Fi. Install the smart light switch’s corresponding app and connect the switch to your network. Once you get the switch connected to the app, name the switch and connect it to Alexa or Google Home and start voice-controlling your lights.

Tips

  • Read the smart light switch’s instruction manual thoroughly to ensure you understand its wiring and setup.
  • Your wiring setup might be different in different rooms throughout your home. Don’t assume all of your wall switches have the same wiring setup.
  • If you experience issues connecting your switch to the app, make sure you have it on a 2.4 GHz network. You can also try resetting the switch, which typically involves holding down the button that turns the light on for about 10 to 15 seconds.
  • Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions on how to install a two or three-gang smart light switch, and on how to install a smart light switch without a neutral wire.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down
Up Next

Windows 10 April 2019 Update: Everything you need to know
orro switch smart lightning help you sleep woodforward
Smart Home

Orro’s smart switch lighting adjusts to your rhythms to help you sleep better

Lighting control startup Orro today introduced the Orro Switch, a responsive and adaptive lighting system. The end result, according to the company, is home lighting that supports the way you live and also helps you sleep better at night. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
smart weather station kickstarter bloomsky sky2 storm 3
Emerging Tech

These kickass home weather stations put your smartphone’s weather app to shame

Home weather stations can not only tell you what's happening outside, but can also control your smart home devices. Want to turn your Philips Hue lights on when its dark, or your sprinklers off when it rains? Some of our top picks can do…
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon echo and google home smart plug deals on kasa wifi by tp link 5
Smart Home

Today’s hottest Amazon Echo and Google Home smart plug deals on Amazon

We found the best discounts today for smart plugs from Amazon. We only included Amazon Echo or Google Home smart plugs with four-star or higher average Amazon customer reviews that are on sale and available for shipping today.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo plus 2nd gen top
Smart Home

Don’t worry, Alexa won’t be triggered during Amazon’s Super Bowl ad

Amazon is using acoustic fingerprinting technology to identify trigger words coming from other devices rather than people and will prevent Alexa from responding during the company's Super Bowl advertisement.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best space saving appliances electrolux compact washer front load dryer with iq touch
Smart Home

Top-load vs. front-load washer: Which should you buy?

There's more to the top-load versus front-load washer debate than how it opens. The two types of machines clean very differently and have pretty drastic differences in terms of cleaning power, price, and efficiency.
Posted By Jenny McGrath, Erika Rawes
awesome tech you cant buy yet little sophia feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Creepy doll that teaches coding, toilet for dogs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
daniel holzman
Smart Home

Make the perfect meatball with celebrity chef Daniel Holzman on Yummly Pro app

Whirlpool and Yummly announced Yummly Pro for people who want to improve their cooking skills. Yummly Pro is an app-driven platform with personalized recipe selections and step-by-step video cooking instructions from celebrity chefs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
blink xt outdoor tree
Product Review

The Blink XT is an AA-powered security cam anyone can afford

If you’re searching for a simple battery-operated outdoor camera, there’s a lot to like in the Blink XT Home Security System. It has no bells and whistles, but two AA batteries is all you need to power it.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Reolink Argus Outdoor Security Cam
Smart Home

Doorbell lickers, burglar bears, and more: The best home security cam footage

Take a look at the most ridiculous footage caught on security cams. From wild animals to crazy break-ins, we've gathered the weird footage from home security cams to show you what really happens around the front door.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 4
Smart Home

Lowe’s offers Presidents Day bargains on Samsung appliances, Nest, and Dyson

Anticipating the demand for DIY makeovers, Lowe's Presidents' Day sale has deals on popular products from Dyson, Nest, and Samsung. If you're shopping for a vacuum cleaner, a stainless steel fridge, or home security devices, head to Lowe's.
Posted By Bruce Brown
seasons 2 amazon primed interview kuow feat
Smart Home

Prime(d) is the podcast Amazon probably doesn’t want you to listen to

KUOW’s Prime(d) podcast explores all things Amazon, including the retail giant’s movement into sectors like grocery and fashion. We spoke to host Joshua McNichols about what to expect in season two.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

Planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Follow these 5 steps to prepare for it

Are you planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of this new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
audible presents interactive adventure stories on alexa cyoa banner
Smart Home

Amazon Alexa and Audible are ready to take you on an interactive adventure

If your kids are up for an interactive adventure, Amazon's Audible partnered with the Choose Your Own Adventure series for a new Alexa Skill. Search for the Abominable Snowman or Atlantis with the listener in charge of the journey.
Posted By Bruce Brown