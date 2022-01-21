  1. Smart Home
How to power cycle the Wyze Cam Outdoor

Simon Sage
By

Getting a smart home security camera is a sound investment, but sometimes they act up. If you have the Wyze Cam Outdoor, you might need to give it a quick reboot. Here's how to go about a power cycle with it. 

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Wyze Cam Outdoor

  • Wyze mobile app

Wyze Cam Outdoor profile view.
John Velasco / Digital Trends

How do I power cycle my outdoor Wyze camera?

Step 1: Check the back of the Wyze Camera Outdoor, and flip the power switch to the Off position. Unplug from a power source if needed.

Step 2: Wait 30 seconds.

Step 3: Flip the power switch back to the On position.

How do I get my Wyze camera back online?

If you're having trouble getting your Wyze Cam Outdoor to connect, there are a few troubleshooting steps you can go through.

Step 1: Reboot your Wyze Base station by unplugging it from its power source for 30 seconds.

Step 2: Check the status light on both the Wyze Cam Outdoor and the Base Station. They should both be solid blue, but if they're flashing, they're still trying to connect.

Step 3: Open the Wyze app and tap on the paired Base Station. Check the signal strength, and move your Base Station closer if it's only one bar.

Step 4: Charge the Wyze Camera Outdoor for four hours. You can use the mobile app to check battery levels as needed.

Step 5: In the Wyze app, go to Account > Firmware > Upgrade, and tap Update. Having the right software can ensure the devices can communicate.

How do I reset my Wyze camera?

Unfortunately, you can't factory reset the Wyze Cam Outdoor. This is a security feature. The unit is battery operated, so potential thieves could steal your camera and use it with another base station.

With those troubleshooting tips in your back pocket, you should be able to restart your Wyze Outdoor Cam and deal with other connectivity issues that may arise.

