Wyze is responsible for some of the best smart scales on the market, with products like the Wyze Scale, Wyze Scale S, and Wyze Scale X gracing its catalog. All these give you an easy way to track a variety of health metrics — including not just weight, but also body fat, heart rate, and body mass index (BMI). Its catalog is growing a bit larger today with the Wyze Scale Ultra, which takes everything great about these past products and pairs them with a gigantic new display.

The Wyze Scale Ultra takes the same measurements as the Wyze Scale X, but it now offers a 4.3-inch full-color TFT display. That makes it easier than ever to check all your health data without needing to pull out your mobile phone and check the companion app. It’s highly customizable too, so whether you want to check trends in your weight or see multiple stats at once, this smart scale is more versatile than most others on the market.

Recommended Videos

As for what metrics it can track? Here’s the full list:

Weight

Heart rate (only available in-app)

Body fat percentage

Lean body mass

BMI

Muscle mass

Muscle mass percentage

Visceral fat

Basal metabolic rate

Bone mass

Metabolic age

Protein

Body water percentage

Along with tracking a long list of health metrics, the Wyze Scale Ultra offers Wi-Fi support. This allows you to check your data remotely, something that’s not possible on most other smart scales. Toss in additional modes for babies, pets, and luggage, and you’ve got a smart scale that’s remarkably versatile.

The Wyze Smart Scale Ultra syncs with Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit, so if you’re already using those apps, the scale should slip into your lifestyle nicely.

Beyond these useful features, the scale itself looks quite premium. Built with anti-slip floor contacts, a nine-month battery life, and ITO conductive glass, it’ll look right at home in most bathrooms and gyms.

The Wyze Scale Ultra is now available for $44 and is sold in both black and white variants. Wyze also recently launched the Duo Cam Doorbell, Cam Floodlight Plug-In Mount, and Wyze Cam v4: Limited Edition Clear. You’ll find all these new products on the official Wyze website.