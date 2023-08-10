 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to turn off Eco Mode on the Nest Thermostat

Jon Bitner
By

Nest Thermostats use Eco Mode as a way to cut down on your energy usage. When set to this mode, your thermostat will automatically change the temperature in your home based on whether or not someone is home – and it’s a big selling point of the smart home gadget.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

However, Eco Mode might not be ideal for your home year-round, and there’s a good chance you’ll want to turn it off every so often. While it’s recommended that you enable Eco Mode to lower your energy bills, there’s nothing stopping you from turning it off entirely.

Here’s how to turn off Eco Mode on the Nest Thermostat, along with a few of the other modes available to you.

Nest Smart Thermostat on wall.
Nest

How to turn off Eco Mode on Nest Thermostat

Eco Mode is similar to Heating and Cooling modes on the Nest Thermostat, and once you know where to look, it’s incredibly easy to turn off. Head over to your thermostat, then follow these steps to disable it:

Step 1: Press the thermostat ring on your Nest Thermostat to open the menu.

Step 2: Press the Mode icon on the left side of the screen.

Related

Step 3: Next, switch to another mode. This typically includes Heating, Cooling, and Off, though your exact options might vary based on your Nest model.

Step 4: That’s it! Eco Mode will be disabled. Keep in mind that when you swap to Heating or Cooling mode, you’ll also need to choose which temperature you want to set your home to.

Step 5: The above steps can also be used to turn off Heating or Cooling and swap back to Eco Mode.

Step 6: Note that on the Nest Thermostat E, you’ll simply need to rotate the ring to select which mode you’d like activated – and rotating the ring away from Eco Mode will turn it off.

Step 7: Alternatively, you can dive into the Home app, find your Nest Thermostat, and turn off Eco Mode directly from the Nest Thermostat menu.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel.
Nest

Available modes on Nest Thermostat

Eco Mode is really the only mode on Nest Thermostat that might confuse homeowners. Beyond Eco Mode, Nest Thermostats are equipped with standard Heating and Cooling modes. These work just as you’d expect – pick a temperature, and the thermostat will turn on your air conditioner or furnace to hit the target.

Be sure to test all these modes after installing your Nest Thermostat, as they all serve different roles for your home. When in doubt, don’t hesitate to turn on Eco Mode, as it’s designed to help keep your home comfortable and cut down on your energy bills.

Editors' Recommendations

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
The best outdoor security cameras of 2023
The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

Home security systems offer a simple way to keep your home safe. However, professionally installed setups often carry hefty monthly fees and come with additional devices that may not be necessary for your home. If you’re looking for a great alternative, consider checking out the best outdoor security cameras. These make it easy to monitor your property while away – and most of them can be installed yourself, without assistance from an expert.

Outdoor security cameras let you check live video feeds of your home through your smartphone or other device. Many also double as floodlights, illuminating your yard when motion is detected. The best outdoor security cameras even let you sync them with other smart home gadgets, giving you an interconnected security system that rivals those offered by professionals. Toss in weatherproofing, customizable settings, and built-in sirens, and you’ve got a compelling product.

Read more
How to improve Yale Assure Lock 2 battery life
The Yale Assure Lock 2 installed on the outside of a door.

Depending on which Yale Assure Lock 2 model you own, you could see anywhere from three to 12 months of battery life. That’s a shocking range -- and if you’re not prepared to change batteries every 90 days, you’ll want to do everything you can do to optimize its performance.

From picking the right model to perfecting your installation, here’s a look at how to improve Yale Assure Lock 2 battery life.
Picking the right Yale Assure Lock 2

Read more
How to improve Ring video doorbell battery life
The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus installed outside a front door.

Most battery-powered Ring video doorbells will last between six to 12 months, with a wide degree of variability depending on your climate, usage, and specific model. If you find your video doorbell falling below that range (or want to optimize its performance), there are several steps you can take to improve your Ring video doorbell's battery life.

From changing your motion settings to adjusting your Wi-Fi settings, here’s how to get a bit more juice out of your battery-powered Ring video doorbell.
Update your motion settings

Read more