Talk to Alexa without an Echo with this smart clock from iHome

Why it matters to you There are many ways to talk to Amazon's Alexa, and they don't all involve an Echo speaker. Here to prove that is iHome and its new smart alarm clock.

If the cylindrical shape of the Amazon Echo just isn’t doing it for you anymore, fret not — there’s another smart speaker by which you can access your favorite AI assistant. Meet the iAVS16 from iHome, a new bedside clock system that will not only render the rooster obsolete, but just maybe, Amazon’s own smart speakers as well. The iAVS16 features Amazon Alexa Voice Service with Far Field voice capability, which means that you can talk to the virtual assistant from anywhere in the room, and ask her to do just about anything.

Whether you want to play music, control a smart home device, or hear the latest news and weather updates, Alexa can oblige by way of this new smart alarm clock. The two-pound black box cuts quite a different figure from the more gently rounded Echo and Echo Dot, but boasts all the same features, and even a few more. The iAVS16 comes with a 2.1 amp USB port that can charge your mobile devices, as well as a high contrast display that will show you the time, the weather, and help you set an alarm.

The smart clock also boasts customizable action buttons that will allow you to control your music (you can access Wi-Fi audio from Spotify, Pandora, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, and more) as well as wirelessly stream Bluetooth stereo audio. With its 10W stereo audio output, you may not even need an additional stereo system. The iAVS16 promises support for Amazon Smart Home Skills, and can control a number of smart home devices from various makers, including Nest, Wink, SmartThings, and others.

Moreover, the iAVS16 promises time sync via Network Time Protocol (NTP), which means that you don’t have to worry about your clock being inaccurate. Of course, as an alarm clock at its core, the iAVS16 allows you to easily set alarms, all with nothing but your voice. You can even snooze or end an alarm simply by speaking to this smart device, or if you favor more traditional methods, by pressing a button.

There’s no word yet on pricing or U.S. availability of the iAVS16, but we’ll update you once we have more information.