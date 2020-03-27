The best indoor herb gardens for 2020

Gardening is a rewarding and therapeutic hobby. Routinely tending to plants can help reduce stress levels. Unfortunately, many folks simply don’t have the time, acreage, or green thumb that a sprawling outdoor garden demands. Luckily, there are hundreds of companies that make amazing indoor gardening kits for those of us without backyards and burdened with demanding work schedules.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best indoor herb gardens available, featuring options for the gardening newbie, well-seasoned pros, and even those with a passion for interior decorating.

AeroGarden Classic 6

Stuck working from home? Need to breathe life into your stuffy office? Look no further than the Classic 6 from AeroGarden. This incredible growing chamber is a tech-rich hydroponic system, meaning your AeroGarden grows your plants with water, not soil. This is a huge win for those unfamiliar with the dirty work of traditionally potted plants.

The Classic 6 comes with six planter pods, including Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint, as well as three plant food packs filled with enough nutrients for an entire growing season. As the gardener, all you have to do is fill the basin with water, drop the pods, and set the dial to whatever type of plant you’re growing. The AeroGarden delivers water automatically and will even tell you when to add the liquid nutrients.

What’s better is that if you’re at a loss for proper window sunlight for your plants, fear not. The AeroGarden is equipped with a powerful 20 watt LED lighting rig that delivers ideal photosynthesizing luminance for your herbs. While the AeroGarden only comes with herb pods, the system can also grow salad greens, vegetables, and flowers.

Click and Grow Smart Garden 3

This is a perfect system for those living in apartments or dorms, where space is often limited. The Click and Grow Smart Garden is just over a foot wide and weighs a measly 4 pounds, making it super easy to relocate the planter in a snap. Living in a sunlight-starved campus building? No problem. The Smart Garden rocks its own LED light rig, providing your plant pods with all the synthesis light they need. Just fill the water reservoir, drop the pods in, and enjoy watching your greens sprout to life!

The Smart Garden allows you to grow three plants at once, and comes with three basil pods for you to get started. For those eager to expand their garden, you can purchase around 50 different additional plant pods, including strawberries, tomatoes, lavender, and even red hot chili peppers.

Garden Republic Indoor Herbal Tea Kit

Everyone raise a toast to tea time. With this economically priced tea leaf garden kit from Garden Republic, you’ll feel like an artisan tea maker without the sweat and toil of manning a massive botanical playground. For only $30, you get four burlap growing bags, plant pots, soil discs, a pair of pruning shears, and a tea infuser, as well as an instructional booklet with video links to train you in the ways of proper tea-leaving — and let’s not forget the actual herbal seeds themselves. The starter kit comes with chamomile, mint, lavender, and lemon seedlings.

While this indoor garden kit is a bit more hands-on than some of the other set-it-and-forget-it options on our list, the included guidebook spells out everything you need to know to get started. Scrounging for a last-minute gift for mother’s birthday? The entire kit comes packaged in an adorable wooden box — practically begging to be given to someone you love.

As with other items on this list, you can purchase replacement seeds through Amazon or directly through Garden Republic.

LeGrow Self-Watering Indoor Planter

Before we even fell in love with its features, the LeGrow garden system won us over with its looks. The porcelain white plant module with humidifier is totally sci-fi, but also undeniably adorable.

For those looking to add some greenery to their lives, but afraid of disturbing their decorum, the LeGrow system (a smashing Kickstarter success) is designed for expression on a minimalist scale. The starter kit comes with two pot planters, a watering base, and our favorite touch, the 360-degree humidifier dome that disburses moisture to keep your sprouting herbs happy. The LeGrow pot modules are good for growing herbs, ferns, cacti, orchids, and many more plants. If you enjoy the starter pack, you can also buy individual modules to connect and stack your ever-growing flora wonderland.

The only downside for the LeGrow is that for an already higher end price point, the starter module does not include any seeds or soil, leaving it to you to decide what first herbs to buy and where.

MyGift Self Watering Planter Pots

There’s not very much to be said for these four white pots, but in this case, simple is truly better. Each of the planters contains a double layered membrane that makes growing super low maintenance. Just add water and the pot automatically acts as its own strainer, filtering moisture into the soil on an as-needed basis. The membrane is also removable for when you need to clean the planter or rehouse your greenery.

Like the LeGrow, the MyGift garden is designed with colorful aesthetics in mind. The pots are freestanding but can easily be mounted to most wall surfaces (mounting hardware not included), letting you flaunt your beautiful batches of basil (say that 10 times fast) to your friends and family.

Unfortunately, the MyGift system leaves you on your own for finding the seeds and soil. But for the amazing price point and aesthetic versatility, it felt silly not to feature this cool amalgam of gardening-meets-decorum.

Mindful Design LED Herb Garden

Boasting a sleek and intimate design that quite literally shines in any room, the portable Mindful Design indoor garden is a must-have for anyone looking to liven their living space with immaculate-looking herbs. A built-in 850-lumen lamp provides a constant layering of simulated sunlight for your rosemary and thyme, with an automatic timer that switches off the lamp during nighttime hours.

The inside of the diorama can comfortably fit up to three potted plants, and makes for a beautiful windowsill ornament for any room of your home. Seeds and soil are not included, but with the helpful growing lamp at the ready, we felt this was an awesome pick for beginning gardeners who don’t mind getting their hands a little dirty, as well as the more experienced herb-growers.

