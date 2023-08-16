Cool down: This Insignia portable air conditioner is discounted to $280

Families hoping to beat the heat should consider buying from portable air conditioner deals. If you’re interested, the Insignia NS-AC06PWH1 is on sale for just $280 from Best Buy following a $20 discount on its original price of $300. The limited-time offer is ending very soon though, so there’s no time to waste if you want to take advantage of this bargain. Add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can, because once this deal ends, we’re not sure when you’ll get another crack at it.

Why you should buy the Insignia NS-AC06PWH1 portable air conditioner

Portable air conditioners like the Insignia NS-AC06PWH1 are versatile appliances that you can easily move from room to room, depending on where the extra cooling power is needed. For some households, they’re the only option as some apartments don’t allow traditional air conditioning units that protrude from the window, according to our guide on how to choose a portable air conditioner. You’ll still have to do some work — check our guide on how to install a portable air conditioner if you need help — but figuring out where to place its venting hose is still much easier than installing a window air conditioner, even if you plan on often moving the Insignia NS-AC06PWH1 with the help of its smooth-gliding caster wheels.

The Insignia NS-AC06PWH1 portable air conditioner can maintain a comfortable temperature in a room as large as 250 sq. ft. with its 6,000 BTUs of cooling power. You have the option of three cool settings and three fan speeds, which are all accessible through its remote control. You can also use the portable air conditioner’s programmable timer to schedule programs with the goal of reducing energy consumption.

If you want to purchase this portable air conditioner with a $20 discount, you’ll need to complete the transaction right now. From $300, it’s down to a slightly more affordable $280, which is probably enough to get a lot of shoppers interested in this cooling device. Don’t hesitate if you want to get the Insignia NS-AC06PWH1 portable air conditioner for cheaper than usual.

