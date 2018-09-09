Digital Trends
Smart Home

Love your Instant Pot but need new recipes? Feast on recipes in these cookbooks

Bruce Brown
By

If you’ve shopped for kitchen counter appliances recently, it would be easy to believe there are only two types of home cooks today: raving fans of the Instant Pot multi-cooker and people who haven’t tried it yet.

The recent proliferation of Facebook groups dedicated to the time-saving, space-saving, programmable cooking appliance underscores the rising popularity of the electric multicooker. There are 1.5 million members of the Instant Pot Community Facebook group, 503K+  in the Instant Pot Recipes Only closed group, and more than 216K in the Instant Pot 101 For Beginners group. Each of these groups is currently adding 10K+ members each month. You’ll find Instant Pot Facebook groups dedicated to nearly every type of cuisine, diet, nutritional philosophy, and level of expertise.

Depending on the specific model, and there are many, the Instant Pot has six-to-ten functions, from pressure cooking to baking cakes. When you’re empowered by a kitchen machine that cooks everything from fish to lasagna to yogurt, you can never have too many recipes.

You can find loads of luscious recipes in the Facebook groups and other online sources. When you need to know how to cook something in an Instant Pot, stat, or if you are looking for quick inspiration, online recipes are often expedient and intriguing one-off solutions.

If you like cookbooks, however, whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or expert chefs, there is also a rapidly growing selection of Instant Pot cookbooks. To help start your collection, we selected eight of the currently most recommended authorized Instant Pot cookbooks.

Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Easy Recipes for Fast & Healthy Meals

instant pot cookbooks the electric pressure cooker cookbook dt

Start with this one. Far and away the best-selling official cookbook, with more than 500,000 sold, The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook is a can’t-lose first choice. “There’s nothing the Instant Pot can’t do — and with the right cookbook in hand, there’s nothing you can’t cook.” From breakfasts to desserts, including basics such as Classic Chicken Wings, many of the recipes have options for vegetarian, gluten-free, and Paleo-friendly diets.

Instant Pot Obsession

instant pot cookbooks the obsession dt

Janet Zimmerman’s Instant Pot Obsession is for cooks who have mastered the Instant Pot basics and are ready for the next step. Select from more than 120 recipes such as Italian Chickpeas with Pesto that add more creativity and variations than you’ll find in books for beginners.

Dinner In An Instant

instant pot cookbooks dinner in an dt

The recipes in Dinner in an Instant employ the Instant Pot’s many functions to create author Melissa Clark’s flavorful, inventive recipes. Korean Chile-Braised Brisket with Kimchi Coleslaw and Moroccan Chickpeas with Kale are just two examples from the book.

The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook: Fresh and Foolproof Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker

instant pot cookbooks the essential cookbook dt

Did someone say, “Comfort food?” Coco Morante’s The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook features “the ultimate collection of delicious weekday meals.” If Spicy Beef and Bean Chili and New York Cheesecake are among your go-to favorite things to serve and eat, it sounds like this cookbook will get a workout.

Indian Instant Pot Cookbook

instant pot cookbooks indian cookbook dt

Urvashi Pitre’s Indian Instant Pot Cookbook was the first authorized book for creating traditional Indian dishes with the electric multicooker. If you’re a Butter Chicken fan or crave homemade Creamy Cardamom Yogurt, here’s the book that shows you have to make those dishes and many more.

Paleo Cooking With Your Instant Pot: 80 Incredible Gluten- and Grain-Free Recipes Made Twice as Delicious in Half the Time

instant pot cookbooks paleo cooking with your dt

Paleo chef Jennifer Robins’ Paleo Cooking With Your Instant Pot shows you how to use the electric cooker’s many functions to save time creating gluten- and grain-free recipes. Get your friends to line up for Decked-Out Omelets and Savory Lamb Goulash, two of many recipes in this book.

The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook: Ketogenic Diet Pressure Cooker Recipes Made Easy and Fast

instant pot cookbooks the keto cookbook dt

Urvashi Pitre, the author of Indian Instant Pot Cookbook, also wrote The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook. The book includes a guide to the ketogenic diet along with fast and easy keto recipes.  From Cauliflower Mac and Cheese to Smoky Ribs and Spicy Basil-Beef Bowls, the low-carb recipes sound delicious.

Instant Pot Ultimate Cooking Time Guide

instant pot cookbooks ultimate cooking time guide dt

The Instant Pot Ultimate Cooking Time Guide by Chris Stevens isn’t a recipe cookbook per se; rather it’s a guide for people who want to create their own Instant Pot recipes. This book includes cooking methods and timing guidelines for more than 300 foods to help aspiring chefs get the most from the Instant Pot while they create their new favorite dish.

Don't Miss

Microsoft will extend Windows 7 support in exchange for a monthly fee
six months living in the smart apartment philips hue white ambiance mit amazon alexa
Smart Home

I loaded my condo with tech — and discovered smart homes still need a lot of work

I’ve lived in the Digital Trends smart apartment for six months. I found things I loved about it -- and also things I loathed about it.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
smart beds gardens toys apartment sleepnumber smartbed 2
Smart Home

Automated gardens and smart beds made my apartment every geek’s domestic dream

Not every device fits into a predetermined category when it comes to the smart home. From connected beds to pet tech to smart gardens, we found some great toys for the Digital Trends smart apartment.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
nest two factor authentication camera indoor smart apartment header
Smart Home

Smart security cameras are creepy, but the Nest Cam gave me some peace of mind

Security cameras are a big part of home security and a natural choice for a smart apartment, since they’re so portable. But you don’t want to feel like you’re living in a police state, so control is paramount.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Nest Protect Smoke Alarm
Smart Home

It’s tough to trust a smart smoke alarm, but Roost and Nest Protect won me over

Smart smoke alarms offer benefits like letting you silence a false alarm before the device starts blaring and getting notifications about dying batteries. As long as you buy a battery-operated one, it’s a great addition to a smart…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
wink gocontrol security sensor smart apartment 4
Smart Home

They ain’t pretty, but these sensors helped me feel safe in my smart apartment

Sensors are an easy way to make you feel a little more secure in your smart apartment, especially when it comes to arming your windows and doors. They can also provide peace of mind when it comes to leaks and air quality.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
how the august secured my smart apartment blog works with nest1600x400
Smart Home

Hey Siri, lock my door! How the ‘August’ secured my smart apartment

Cars have keyless entry, but do you want your home to as well? We check out smart locks for the Digital Trends smart apartment.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
picking a smart home hub wink 2 lifestyle
Smart Home

I call it ‘The Robot’: Why I chose the Wink Hub 2 to run my smart apartment

Go beyond a smart-home product or two and you’ll want something that connects them. There are a couple reasons for that: Here’s how we picked the best hub for the DT smart apartment.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
smart home appliances botnet attack on power grids 4257813689 2614d58da8 o
Smart Home

Researchers warn smart home appliances could be used to attack power grids

Security researchers at Princeton warn that cyber-attackers could hijack unsecured smart home appliances and turn them into a massive botnet that could target and take down power grids.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
microsoft xbox one recon tech special edition wireless controller 06809
Smart Home

Xbox-specific Alexa skills let you start console with your voice

Fans of the Xbox Kinect can rejoice. A set of new Alexa and Cortana skills allow players to control the Xbox One with their voice. Users can launch games, control the volume, and much more.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
optinid tiny house france la tete dans les etoiles 10
Smart Home

This tiny house produced in the Alps opens up to the skies

Tiny homes are all the rage in Europe and a small French company is manufacturing transportable tiny homes with solar panels, a rainwater collection system, and a roof that can open up to the skies.
Posted By Clayton Moore
lg cloi robot sci fi vs reality airport feat
Emerging Tech

I ran into LG’s Cloi robot at the airport in South Korea. Here’s what happened

After meeting LG’s Cloi robot at an airport in South Korea, the experience was both entrancing and underwhelming. The moving and talking robot may be cool, but does it have a place in our future?
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best meal-planning apps
Smart Home

Smooth operator: What can you do with a blender versus a food processor?

While blenders and food processors have many similarities, they often serve two very different purposes. Depending on what your needs are, you might want one or both. Let's break down the differences.
Posted By Gia Liu
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath