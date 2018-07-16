Ready to cook up a storm? Instant Pot Duo 60 is on sale for 35% off on Prime Day

Share

If you’re looking for a way to do more cooking without spending more time in the kitchen, Prime Day has a gift for you. The Instant Pot Duo 60 is a seven-in-one cooker that is meant to make cooking a breeze for even the most challenged home chefs. We’ve called it the best pressure cooker of 2018, and we’re backed up by nearly 28,000 satisfied customers on Amazon, who have collectively given this smart cooker an impressive 4.5 out of five stars. And now, in honor of Prime Day, the Instant Pot Duo 60 is on sale for 35 percent off, which means that it’ll set you back just $65.

The best thing about the Instant Pot Duo 60 is that it’s difficult for things to go wrong. With both high and low pressure options, you can easily control the amount of pressure without much guesswork. The lid also comes with an alert that will tell you when it’s correctly positioned, and the steam handle is designed to ensure that you literally can’t put it on incorrectly. The pot also comes with a rack, which has long handles and lets you easily remove things like cheesecake when they are cooking.

The pot also features a number of different cooking options, like the sauté feature, which lets you brown your meat in the Instant Pot before or after pressure cooking. The slow cooker, rice cooker, steam, and yogurt functions also add more versatility to the only cooking appliance you’ll ever need in your kitchen.

The Instant Pot was one of the biggest sellers on Prime Day last year, and with this latest price reduction, it seems well-suited to reprise its performance. You can check out our full review of the Instant Pot, and purchase the appliance on Amazon.

