 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $300, this Roomba robot vacuum is discounted to $189 today

Albert Bassili
By
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.
iRobot

It’s not always easy to know how to choose a robot vacuum, especially since there are expensive models that cost nearly $1,000. Luckily, we’ve spotted a pretty great deal on the iRobot Roomba 692, an entry-level robot vacuum that’s great if you want to dip your toes without spending a ton of money. With this deal from Amazon, you can get the Roomba 692 for $189, rather than the usual $300, which is an impressive 37% discount.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 692

Even though the Roomba 692 is an entry-level device, that doesn’t mean it isn’t packed with features, such as the 3-stage cleaning system that makes sure there’s no leftover dust or dirt wherever the Roomba passes. It also has multi-surface brushes for both carpets and hard floors, so you don’t have to worry about it not being able to handle carpets, which can be a legitimate issue with other budget robot vacuums. It also manages to clean corners with its special brushes, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on certain spots. We also appreciate that it can handle pet hair, so if you have pets, the Roomba 692 will get that shed hair without issue, making it one of the better budget-friendly Roomba deals.

As for convenience, while the Roomba 692 won’t empty itself out, it will go recharge itself when it’s battery runs out, which is about 90 minutes or so of cleaning, which isn’t too bad. If that doesn’t seem like much to you, you’ll be happy to know that it has its own automation feature that learns your patterns and can clean around your schedule and when you’re out of the house, so it doesn’t bother you. If that wasn’t enough, you can control everything through Alexa or Google Home, so you have a couple of options in terms of ecosystems.

Related

All in all, if you want to grab a budget-friendly robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 692 is a great option, especially with the deal from Amazon, which discounted it down to $189 from $300. That said, if you’d like something a bit fancier or from another company, be sure to check out these other great robot vacuum deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Roomba deals: Robot vacuums on sale as low as $180
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.

Roomba is responsible for some of the best robot vacuums around so it makes sense to focus on them when it comes to sweet robot vacuum deals. Buy one and your household chore time will plummet, with a cute robot vacuum doing all the hard work for you. Below, we've picked out some of the best Roomba deals around. They're all likely to be popular so don't count on them being around forever. Here's a quick look at why each is worth your time.
iRobot Roomba 694 — $180, was $275

Designed to be good for pet hair and thicker carpets, the iRobot Roomba 694 has all the essentials you would expect. Instead of using a single bristle brush, it has its dual multi-surface brush system that can flex to adjust to different floor types. It also adapts to different surfaces like hard wood or carpet. A patented dirt detect system helps it track down the dirtier areas of your home while you'll appreciate its cleaning suggestions to save you time.

Read more
You don’t want to miss this Roomba deal — save $28
iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum cleaning up spilled cereal.

Amazon has one of the best robot vacuum deals around today with $28 off the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum. Ordinarily priced at $275, it's down to $247 for a limited time making it an instant best seller in the genre at Amazon. You're going to need to be fast to snag this deal though so let's take a quick look at what you need to know about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
No one likes vacuuming manually. It's an annoying chore that's vital for making your home look and feel cleaner. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum takes out much of that effort so you can leave the robot vacuum to do all the hard work for you. It's smart enough to learn your cleaning habits before automatically creating a customized cleaning schedule so it does the best job for you every time, just like the best robot vacuums. It also has Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility so you can use your voice to command the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum to get to work.

Read more
Best Dyson deals: Save on hair dryer, fans and cordless vacuums
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.

Dyson is a luxury home appliance brand with a reputation for quality and innovation. Dyson is famous for such innovations as the bladeless fan and the ball vacuum. Beauty products like the Dyson Supersonic are sometimes quite hard to come by. We've found the best Dyson deals on almost all of their biggest products. You can check them out below. If you don't have Dyson product loyalty, you can check out some more affordable brands in our cordless vacuum deals and air purifier deals lists.
Dyson V7 Advanced Origin cordless vacuum -- $300, was $400

Dyson is the most popular name in the cordless vacuum industry because even older models like the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin are still worthwhile purchases. The cleaning device features Dyson's detangling Motorbar cleaner hard, which features hair removal vanes that prevent long hair and pet hair from getting all tangled up in the brush bar while you clean carpets and hard floors. A whole-machine filtration system captures fine dust and pet allergens, and it can easily switch into a handheld vacuum with one lick. It can also run up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

Read more