It’s not always easy to know how to choose a robot vacuum, especially since there are expensive models that cost nearly $1,000. Luckily, we’ve spotted a pretty great deal on the iRobot Roomba 692, an entry-level robot vacuum that’s great if you want to dip your toes without spending a ton of money. With this deal from Amazon, you can get the Roomba 692 for $189, rather than the usual $300, which is an impressive 37% discount.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 692

Even though the Roomba 692 is an entry-level device, that doesn’t mean it isn’t packed with features, such as the 3-stage cleaning system that makes sure there’s no leftover dust or dirt wherever the Roomba passes. It also has multi-surface brushes for both carpets and hard floors, so you don’t have to worry about it not being able to handle carpets, which can be a legitimate issue with other budget robot vacuums. It also manages to clean corners with its special brushes, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on certain spots. We also appreciate that it can handle pet hair, so if you have pets, the Roomba 692 will get that shed hair without issue, making it one of the better budget-friendly Roomba deals.

As for convenience, while the Roomba 692 won’t empty itself out, it will go recharge itself when it’s battery runs out, which is about 90 minutes or so of cleaning, which isn’t too bad. If that doesn’t seem like much to you, you’ll be happy to know that it has its own automation feature that learns your patterns and can clean around your schedule and when you’re out of the house, so it doesn’t bother you. If that wasn’t enough, you can control everything through Alexa or Google Home, so you have a couple of options in terms of ecosystems.

All in all, if you want to grab a budget-friendly robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 692 is a great option, especially with the deal from Amazon, which discounted it down to $189 from $300. That said, if you’d like something a bit fancier or from another company, be sure to check out these other great robot vacuum deals.

Editors' Recommendations