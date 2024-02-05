 Skip to main content
Amazon has a Roomba robot vacuum for $170 right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The robot vacuums that are worth buying could get pretty expensive, but if you’re interested in getting one, you can currently purchase the iRobot Roomba 692 for just $170 from Amazon. The $99 discount on the cleaning device’s original price of $269 may not last a long time though, as Roomba deals always attract a lot of attention from shoppers. To be able to buy this robot vacuum for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t hesitate — add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba 692 is equipped with some of the features that has made iRobot’s Roomba a fixture in our roundup of the best robot vacuums. These include a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes that pick up dirt and debris from all surface types, an edge-sweeping brush that goes through corners and edges, and the ability to accept voice commands from Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa to start and stop cleaning.  The iRobot Roomba 692 can run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and once it’s done or it has run out battery, it will automatically return to its charging base.

Sophisticated sensors is among the most important features to consider, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba 692 won’t disappoint with sensors that allow it to navigate and avoid bumping into furniture, Cliff Detect sensors that prevent it from falling down ledges and stairs, and Dirt Detect sensors that identifies the areas in your home that need a more thorough cleaning.  The robot vacuum will also learn your cleaning habits and eventually offer personalized schedules.

Not all robot vacuum deals are worth it, but here’s an affordable one that you wouldn’t regret shopping — the iRobot Roomba 692 for only $170, following a $99 discount from Amazon on its sticker price of $269. There’s no telling how much time is remaining in this bargain before it ends though, so if you’re already looking forward to the convenience of the iRobot Roomba 692 cleaning your home, go ahead and proceed with the purchase while the savings are still available.

The KitchenAid Burr coffee grinder is at its lowest price ever
KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder in Matte Black

Every once in a blue moon, there is a deal that you absolutely cannot miss out on. Right now, that amazing deal is on the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder, which is currently 22% off on Amazon. Originally priced at $180, you can get this high-end grinder for $140 to make your daily cup of joe that much better. Act fast because this is the lowest we've seen ever seen this item priced before.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder
Most coffee drinkers have very specific requests and needs when it comes to their daily (or multiple) dose of caffeine. Pair this grinder with a single-cup coffee maker and you have got the perfect combination to take your coffee to the next level. It will give you the perfect grind for every kind of brew including French Press, cold brew and espresso. This device offers 70 precise settings that offer a variety of grind sizes from coarse and fine, depending on your drink of choice. With the Automatic Smart Dosing Technology, you won't have to guess the correct amount of beans as the machine will automatically adjust grind time to give you the proper amount of grinds. The stainless steel conical burrs found on the grinder will give you optimal flavor extraction as well as a superior grinding process.

Hurry and get this Keurig coffee maker while it’s 47% off today
The Keurig K-Classic on a counter.

For some folks, the only way to wake up in the morning is with a cup of coffee, but the usual method of filtration might take a bit too long for some. That's where pod-based coffee makers like the Keurig K-Classic come into play, as they can offer you some quick and excellent-tasting coffee without much hassle. There's even an excellent deal on it from Amazon that knocks it down to just $80 from its original $150, a very impressive $70 discount on an excellent coffee maker.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Classic
The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker is probably one of the best Keurig coffee makers and is perfect for that essential cup of coffee in the morning or any other time of the day really. It can brew three different cup sizes, including the six-, eight-, and ten-ounce ones, so you can get a strong brew if you feel like it. It also has a massive 48-ounce reserve for you to work with, which will let you do roughly six cups of coffee before needing to refill it, which is a lot if it's just for you and perfect if it's for two or three people.

You can snag a pack of 72 AA batteries for $18 if you’re quick
A bunch of Amazon Basics AA batteries on a white background.

There's been a shift towards rechargeable devices, but there's still a lot of gadgets that are powered by replaceable batteries. Every family has that drawer of different types of batteries somewhere in their home, and if yours needs a refill, you many want to take advantage of this offer from Amazon's Woot -- a 72-pack of the Amazon Basics AA batteries for an affordable $18. Amazon is selling the 36-pack for $14, so you're going to save $10 with this deal. There's no time to think about it as there are only a few hours left before the bargain expires, so buy the bundle now.

Why you should buy Amazon Basics AA batteries
If you've ever been left with a non-functioning device when you really need it because its batteries are dead, you'll know why it's important to always have a supply of AA batteries somewhere in your home. Whether it's a flashlight, remote control, video game controller, smoke detector, wall clock, or a toy for your child, you can never have too many batteries, and the Amazon Basics AA batteries are perfect for any of these gadgets and more. They ship in easy-to-open packaging too, so it won't be a frustrating experience whenever you need them.

