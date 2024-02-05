Amazon has a Roomba robot vacuum for $170 right now

The robot vacuums that are worth buying could get pretty expensive, but if you’re interested in getting one, you can currently purchase the iRobot Roomba 692 for just $170 from Amazon. The $99 discount on the cleaning device’s original price of $269 may not last a long time though, as Roomba deals always attract a lot of attention from shoppers. To be able to buy this robot vacuum for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t hesitate — add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba 692 is equipped with some of the features that has made iRobot’s Roomba a fixture in our roundup of the best robot vacuums. These include a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes that pick up dirt and debris from all surface types, an edge-sweeping brush that goes through corners and edges, and the ability to accept voice commands from Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa to start and stop cleaning. The iRobot Roomba 692 can run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and once it’s done or it has run out battery, it will automatically return to its charging base.

Sophisticated sensors is among the most important features to consider, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba 692 won’t disappoint with sensors that allow it to navigate and avoid bumping into furniture, Cliff Detect sensors that prevent it from falling down ledges and stairs, and Dirt Detect sensors that identifies the areas in your home that need a more thorough cleaning. The robot vacuum will also learn your cleaning habits and eventually offer personalized schedules.

Not all robot vacuum deals are worth it, but here’s an affordable one that you wouldn’t regret shopping — the iRobot Roomba 692 for only $170, following a $99 discount from Amazon on its sticker price of $269. There’s no telling how much time is remaining in this bargain before it ends though, so if you’re already looking forward to the convenience of the iRobot Roomba 692 cleaning your home, go ahead and proceed with the purchase while the savings are still available.

