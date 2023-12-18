Walmart has an awesome deal on the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart Stand Mixer with $90 off the regular price. Down to $240 from $330, it’s a fantastic investment for dedicated chefs in the kitchen and the kind of thing that will last you a long time to come. If you’re keen to get more involved in baking in 2024, take a quick look below at what we have to say about it so you can see why it’s worth the purchase.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart Stand Mixer

KitchenAid makes some of the best stand mixers around and is a highly reliable brand to add to your kitchen. The KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart Stand Mixer is built to last with its durable tilt-head stand mixer featuring 10 speeds so you can gently knead dough, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients, while easily adding ingredients as you go along. The tilt-head design gives you good access to the bowl while you can lock the head in place while mixing.

The mixing bowl has 59 touchpoints so nothing will miss out on being thoroughly catered for here ensuring great mixing results every time. The 4.5-quart capacity also means plenty of room to mix up to eight dozen cookies in one batch if you need to, while the bowl is dishwasher safe for when you need to clean up.

The 10 speeds are fantastic with speed 8 ideal for whipping cream so just imagine how fast it goes at 10. It’ll be a great addition to the best smart kitchen appliances already in your home. You can also choose to buy one of over a dozen attachments later on to expand the functionality of the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart Stand Mixer. That way, you can use it to create everything from fresh pasta to burgers or even ice cream. The KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart Stand Mixer already comes with the bowl, one coated flat beater, coated dough hook, and a 6-wire whip.

The KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart Stand Mixer is a fantastic way of making cooking and baking more exciting at home. It usually costs $330 but right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $240 so you save $90 off the regular price. Hit the button below to find out more and buy it.

