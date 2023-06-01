Households that need help in maintaining cleanliness should add the LG CordZero A9 cordless stick vacuum to their arsenal, especially now that it’s on sale from LG with a $99 discount on its original price of $449. The cordless vacuum provides amazing value at its discounted price of $350, but we’re not sure how much time is left on the offer. To make sure that you get the LG CordZero A9 for cheaper than usual, you should proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the LG CordZero A9 cordless stick vacuum

LG may be known as one of the best TV brands, but it’s also a trusted name in the home appliance industry with topnotch products like the LG CordZero A9 cordless stick vacuum. You’ll no longer be spending too much time cleaning your home with this in your hands, as it’s equipped with LG’s Smart Inverter Motor for powerful suction that challenges the best cordless vacuums. It will be able to pick up dust, dirt, and pet hair from all types of surfaces, including carpets and hard floors, and makes them go through a five-step filtration system. You can then wash the pre-filter, fine dust filter, and the cyclone system to remove the accumulated dirt and to keep the vacuum running at peak performance.

The LG CordZero A9 cordless stick vacuum comes with an adjustable telescopic wand to extend its reach, but you can remove it to transform the device into a handheld vacuum for cleaning hard-to-reach and tight places like above cupboards and the interiors of your vehicle. The LG CordZero A9’s removeable and rechargeable battery can last for up to 50 minutes of cleaning, and once you’re done, just place the cordless vacuum on its charging stand so that it will be ready for the next time that you need it.

LG is offering one of the best cordless vacuum deals available right now — the LG CordZero A9 for an affordable $350, following a $99 discount on its sticker price of $449. There’s no telling when the bargain ends, but we’re not expecting it to last long as there’s high demand for this cleaning device. If you wish to get the LG CordZero A9 cordless stick vacuum but you don’t want to pay full price, you shouldn’t hesitate in completing this transaction.

Editors' Recommendations