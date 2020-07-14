If you’ve ever dreamed of climbing into the ring and going toe to toe with Rocky Balboa as a workout but you don’t enjoy sporting two black eyes, the Liteboxer is a safer alternative. Liteboxer is an at-home fitness platform that combines the cardio and endurance training of boxing with technology to create a full-body workout that will challenge even the most in-shape person.

Liteboxer isn’t a punching bag, and it doesn’t require heavy mounting hardware. Instead, it is a freestanding device that is light enough to pick up and move around the home without straining yourself, but durable enough to stand up to repeated blows. It uses LED runway lights, targets, and force sensors to simulate the activity of sparring with a boxing partner.

The punching platform is composed of six different targets, as well as a mount below for an iPad or another tablet that you can play the workout videos on. There is also a platform for users to stand on. Their bodyweight acts as a counterbalance that prevents the Liteboxer from tipping from the force of the punches. There is also an impact bumper underneath the targets for uppercut training.

Liteboxer uses music as the basis for its training. The LED runway lights light up on each of the targets, indicating when and where you should punch. The force sensors track the power of your blow, as well as the overall accuracy.

The platform is designed with all fitness levels in mind. The app provides trainer-led workouts that will guide you through training drills and routines, as well as a training camp that gamifies your workout. It provides a level-by-level campaign that increases in speed and difficulty. There is also a “Quick Hitter” mode for short, intense workouts, and a series of challenges that allow you to compete against other Liteboxer users.

Boxing has long been considered one of the best workouts possible, and Liteboxer brings the joy of boxing into your living room. The workout platform is now available for pre-order starting at $1,495, with financing options available. The first units are scheduled to begin shipping in August. In addition, a premium subscription service is available for $29 per month and includes new training sessions, music, and competitions.

Editors' Recommendations