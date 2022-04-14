Egg hunt these sweet Lorex Easter deals for your smart home

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to outfit your smart home with new devices and new gear, well, this is it! Lorex is hosting a sweet Easter sale on smart home security devices, including smart video doorbells, Wi-Fi cameras, complete IP security systems, and much more. For example, the Lorex 2K Battery-Operated System with four Active Deterrence Cameras is normally $450, but down to $400 as part of the sale. The Lorex 1080P Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is just $80, down from $100 normally.

As part of the sale, you can expect up to 40% off select devices and smart home products, and there’s a lot to choose from. We’ve gathered some of our favorites below, but, of course, you can get started right now if you’d like to browse on your own.

If you want to go on a little egg hunt for smart home and security devices head on over to Lorex to check out what they have available! Every day, through April 18, Lorex will be featuring new daily deals on some great stuff. To make things a little easier though, we’ve picked out a few of our favorites.

4K Ultra HD IP Security Camera — now $100, was $130

Available as a single unit, or in two-pack, and four-pack bundles, this 4K resolution IP security camera is a great indoor and outdoor option if you want to keep an eye on your home, property, or business. It features night vision, for low-light conditions, with a maximum range of up to 130-feet. However, the night vision is in full color unlike what you get with most comparable security cameras. Moreover, it’s IP67 weatherproof, so it’s safe for use outdoors and exposed to the elements. Alternatively, you can check out the 4K (8MP) Nocturnal Motorized Varifocal Smart IP Bullet Security Camera if you want something with advanced person and vehicle detection — currently $200 down from $270.

Normally $130, you can grab a single Lorex 4K Ultra-HD IP Security Cam for just $100 as part of the sale.

1080P Wi-Fi Video Doorbell — now $80, was $100

If you’ve never used a video doorbell before you’re in for a real treat, and this one is available at a steep discount. Once installed, you can use it to answer or communicate with whoever is at your door. Pesky solicitor? No problem, you can send them packing. Close family member or friend? Pair it with a smart lock and you can let them in, even when you’re not home! The Lorex 1080P Wi-Fi Video Doorbell features a wide 160-degree field of view and streams at a 1080P HD resolution for excellent quality video. It also comes with a 16GB microSD card — you can expand up to a maximum of 64GB — for storing local footage sans cloud storage fees. The IR night vision, two-way talk, and exceptional compatibility with Lorex’s other smart home devices mean there’s a lot to love here. The doorbell even works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Usually $100, the 1080P Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is only $80 right now during the Easter sale.

Lorex Smart Home Security Center with 1080P Outdoor Wi-Fi Cameras — now $300, was $350

The Lorex Smart Home Security Center is an excellent security hub, that’s meant to be the “center of your home.” It has a touchscreen display front and center, showing you camera feeds and interactions on screen, but can also control and access all compatible Lorex devices, including the Wi-Fi cameras that come in the bundle. Other devices the Security Center is compatible with include various indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, a range of sensors, and more. Speaking of cameras, with this bundle, you get two 1080P Outdoor Wi-Fi cameras — up to eight total if you want more — with a 129-degree wide-angle field of view and night vision. The maximum night vision range is up to 50-feet away, which is plenty of coverage for even a sizable yard.

What would normally set you back $350 big ones is just $300 thanks to the Easter sale. Take advantage while you can!

Browse the Lorex Easter Sale

There’s a lot more where that came from! If you’re ready to check out what Lorex is offering, on sale or otherwise, you can do that below. These deals won’t last forever though, so if something piques your interest we recommend taking full advantage of the discounts.

