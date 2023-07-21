 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This top-rated cordless vacuum is under $100 at Walmart right now

Andrew Morrisey
By

There’s a huge discount taking place on a cordless vacuum with great reviews at Walmart today, one you should consider if you have some smaller spaces or tough to reach places to keep clean. The Moosoo 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently going for just $98, which is a massive discount from its regular price of $250. It makes for a savings of $152, in fact, and it’s a great option if you’ve been hoping for one of the best Dyson vacuums but don’t like their price points. Walmart is also including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should get the Moosoo 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Apartments, homes, and offices often come with their fair share of difficult to reach spaces. Keeping them clean is made easier with a vacuum like the Moosoo 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It’s capable of cleaning carpets, bare floors, stairs, and upholstery. This model is also an upgrade over previous models, and the new filtration system can now remove up to 99.97% of microscopic dust. It has a large dust cup that will keep you from having to stop and empty very often, making this an ideal vacuum for homes with kids and pets. It’s designed to be used for regular cleaning and to be as efficient as possible.

The Moosoo cordless stick vacuum’s 4-in-1 functionality and wireless design make it one of the more convenient vacuums you’ll come across. Like all of the best vacuums, it offers tremendous suction and cleaning power, but it also can easily shift into several different forms to accommodate cleaning different kinds of spaces. The wireless design frees you up from the hassle of being tethered to a wall, and despite this being a battery-powered vacuum, you should still get all the suction power you need from it. It’s able to reach up to 35 minutes of vacuum time on a charge, and its lightweight form factor make it easy to move around and get the job done before it’s time to recharge.

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker.
Top-rated Instant Vortex air fryer is under $100 for Amazon Prime Day
The Instant Vortex Slim 6-quart air fryer cooks a chicken with a plate of fries in the background.

With all of the Prime Day deals going on, now is as good a time as any to grab some savings on something for the smart home. One of the best Prime Day smart home deals is also one of the best Prime Day air fryer deals, and it’s on the Instant Vortex 6-quart air fryer, which is currently seeing its lowest price of the year at $84. This is $16 cheaper than its previous low of $100 and an impressive savings of $46 from its regular price of $130. Free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the Instant Vortex Slim 6-quart air fryer
While the best smart home devices tend to be made up things like robot vacuums and smart speakers, a true smart home doesn’t neglect the kitchen. The Instant Vortex 6-quart air fryer will both bring a healthier, cleaner cooking option to your kitchen and fit in nicely among any of the best smart kitchen appliances. It has 5-in-1 functionality, which means you can use it to air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat. It even promises less noise in the kitchen with Quiet Cooking, as well as little to no preheating time with a temperature range from 120 degrees up to 400 degrees. Customizable programs for one-touch cooking are also part of this air fryer’s features.

Read more
Prime Day means you can add a bidet to your toilet for under $50
Overhead angle of the Tushy Spa 3.0 bidet attached to a toilet.

Prime Day deals are in full swing, and with the sales event has come some of the best Prime Day smart home deals. This year that includes several bidets, a device which may not make the list of the best smart home devices but does contribute to why the bathroom is the final frontier of the smart home. Tushy is one of the premier names in toilet bidets, and their Basic, Classic, and Spa models are all seeing price drops for Prime Day. In fact, they’re all at their lowest price of the year today, so read onward for more details, and click through to Amazon to grab one of these deals while you can.
Tushy Basic 2.0 — $48, was $69

The Tushy Basic is Tushy’s entry level bidet. It’s easy to install with a 10-minute installation process, and it comes complete with all necessary parts and simple instructions. This is a non-electric bidet that requires no electrical hookup or additional plumbing. It’s constructed with a nozzle adjuster and pressure control knob that controls the self-cleaning nozzle spray angle and water pressure to your desired intensity. The Tushy Basic delivers a fresh, just-showered feeling and leaves nothing behind.

Read more
Roborock Prime Day sale brings huge savings on top robot vacuums
The S7 Max Ultra vacuuming in a messy room.

This content was produced in partnership with Roborock.
Prime Day is a good opportunity to land some great tech deals, and among the Prime Day deals taking place are some great robot vacuum deals. If you’re looking for a discount on some of the best robot vacuums you should turn your eyes toward Roborock’s robot vacuum model lineup. Roborock is responsible for several of the models on the best robot vacuum list, and its Prime Day pricing is hard to beat. Amazon is offering massive discounts through July 16 on several Roborock vacuums. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking them down, so read onward to save big on a Roborock robot vacuum while you can.

You can always check out Roborock’s storefront to see the full list of deals that are currently available.
Shop Now
 
Roborock S8 — $150 off, now $600

Read more