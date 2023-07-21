There’s a huge discount taking place on a cordless vacuum with great reviews at Walmart today, one you should consider if you have some smaller spaces or tough to reach places to keep clean. The Moosoo 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently going for just $98, which is a massive discount from its regular price of $250. It makes for a savings of $152, in fact, and it’s a great option if you’ve been hoping for one of the best Dyson vacuums but don’t like their price points. Walmart is also including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should get the Moosoo 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Apartments, homes, and offices often come with their fair share of difficult to reach spaces. Keeping them clean is made easier with a vacuum like the Moosoo 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It’s capable of cleaning carpets, bare floors, stairs, and upholstery. This model is also an upgrade over previous models, and the new filtration system can now remove up to 99.97% of microscopic dust. It has a large dust cup that will keep you from having to stop and empty very often, making this an ideal vacuum for homes with kids and pets. It’s designed to be used for regular cleaning and to be as efficient as possible.

The Moosoo cordless stick vacuum’s 4-in-1 functionality and wireless design make it one of the more convenient vacuums you’ll come across. Like all of the best vacuums, it offers tremendous suction and cleaning power, but it also can easily shift into several different forms to accommodate cleaning different kinds of spaces. The wireless design frees you up from the hassle of being tethered to a wall, and despite this being a battery-powered vacuum, you should still get all the suction power you need from it. It’s able to reach up to 35 minutes of vacuum time on a charge, and its lightweight form factor make it easy to move around and get the job done before it’s time to recharge.

