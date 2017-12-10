These ‘smart’ urinals bombard you with ads that are activated by your pee

There is no safe space anymore; not from ads, at least. Gone are the days when going to the bathroom was a private experience — thanks to a Dutch toilet startup, businesses will now be serving you ads while you’re … doing your business. And almost to add insult to injury, these “smart” toilets won’t play ads at any odd hour of the day. Rather, they’ll wait for you to start emptying your bladder first. Ironically enough, the startup is called Mr.Friendly, though it seems that few folks will have particularly friendly feelings about this particular urinal.

On the company’s website, the Mr. Friendly (which is also the name of its product) is heralded as a “unique, waterless urinal that provides great advertising potential.” And it is true that advertisers will be presented with a captive audience — after all, once one decides to stand in front of a urinal, there’s no leaving for at least some time. As such, Mr. Friendly goes so far as to guarantee “40 seconds of a gentleman’s attention.”

The ads are played on a built-in display, and somehow, Mr.Friendly has also included a “Cloud Control Center” that allows users (if you can even call them that) to manage ads remotely. It’s unclear why anyone would want to do that, though.