The Nomad is a portable security solution you can take anywhere

Home security is easier than ever thanks to smart home appliances like cameras and motion sensors. But even with these advances, home security has always been limited to exactly that — the home. Nomad is a new device that is looking to change that, by offering a full-featured personal security solution that travels wherever you do. Assuming a successful crowdfunding campaign, it should begin shipping in November 2018.

The cylindrical device measures up to 8.5 inches and weighs half a pound, so it’s certainly not as small as some of the in-home smart cameras we’ve seen (here are our favorites). However, it has a few tricks up its sleeve that should appeal to security-conscious users on the move.

The main unit houses both an HD camera and motion detector and stands 5.5 inches tall, but additional sensor modules, called “PoDs,” expand its capabilities (and add to the size). Three different PoDs are available, offering enhanced motion detection, light detection, or even vibration detection. These PoDs can be screwed onto the Nomad for travel, then detached and positioned around a hotel room, office space, or even a campsite to secure the Nomad from multiple angles and approaches (perhaps pair it with a TripSafe for even more security). All communication with the Nomad is done via cellular, so there’s no need for Wi-Fi.

Travelers also gain one additional security benefit: The Nomad can keep track of your bags thanks to wireless BagTags. Put one on or in your suitcase, and the Nomad will alert you if it’s out of range, helping ensure that you don’t leave it behind at the airport bar after having a couple drinks on a long layover. Of course, for this to work, you’ll need to be carrying the main base station on your person — so if you forget that bag behind, you’re out of luck.

Nomad’s creators are seeking $150,000 via crowdfunding. The campaign launched on December 12 and continues through the end of January. Backers can take advantage of early bird pricing to receive a Nomad base station for $250. Full-priced pledges start at $319 for the base unit, $349 with one sensor PoD, or $399 with two PoDs. All prices include a six-month cellular plan with 100 megabytes per month of data.