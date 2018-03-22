Did I leave the stove on? Nortec’s new smart home sensor lets us know

Share

It is, as they say, a burning question: Did I leave the oven on? Naturally, a manufacturer well known for devices committed to wireless security, home automation, and personal safety has solved this common problem. Nortec Security & Control has developed a sleek new sensor that attaches to most stove and grill knobs to alert homeowners if the oven has been left on, making the kitchen just a little bit smarter.

The new gizmo is dubbed the 2GIG Stove & Grill Guard, which provides effective 24-hour awareness of burners that have been left on accidentally after cleaning, cooking, or socializing. After an oven knob is removed from its normal position, a sleeve with a magnet is placed on the knob system, then a disc sensor is placed on the surface of the stove/grill/oven. Once installed, the sensor can send notifications to a smartphone or smart home panel when the knob is turned 20 degrees or more from the default “off” system. It’s also water-resistant for use with outdoor grills and cooking appliances.

“Stove & Grill Guard offers opportunities for dealers and integrators to provide added value to their customers, and in a part of the home not previously associated with smart technology,” said Jim Poder, vice president of product development at Nortek Security & Control. “Connected appliances have been traditionally centered around convenience, but this gives dealers the ability to provide their customers with added peace of mind and safety. Stove & Grill Guard also opens the door to a new world of senior living and aging-in-place services, providing protection for property and occupants, and peace of mind for caregivers and family members.”

No word yet on price but oven enthusiasts can get a peek at the new device at ICS West, the largest security tradeshow in the United States, conveniently located in Las Vegas. The sensors have a battery life up to five years, a transmission range of 100 feet, and have been tested with a variety of smart home panels including models from Vario and Honeywell. You can check out the technical specs in the Stove & Grill Guard’s manual here (PDF).

One more thing: Although the Stove & Grill Guard provides an initial defense against accidentally knob burning that can lead to fires or gas leaks, the device is not a life-safety device, and it does not turn off the knob on its own. We suspect, though, that someone is working on that problem in the smart home market somewhere.