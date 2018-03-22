Digital Trends
Smart Home

Did I leave the stove on? Nortec’s new smart home sensor lets us know

Clayton Moore
By

It is, as they say, a burning question: Did I leave the oven on? Naturally, a manufacturer well known for devices committed to wireless security, home automation, and personal safety has solved this common problem. Nortec Security & Control has developed a sleek new sensor that attaches to most stove and grill knobs to alert homeowners if the oven has been left on, making the kitchen just a little bit smarter.

The new gizmo is dubbed the 2GIG Stove & Grill Guard, which provides effective 24-hour awareness of burners that have been left on accidentally after cleaning, cooking, or socializing. After an oven knob is removed from its normal position, a sleeve with a magnet is placed on the knob system, then a disc sensor is placed on the surface of the stove/grill/oven. Once installed, the sensor can send notifications to a smartphone or smart home panel when the knob is turned 20 degrees or more from the default “off” system. It’s also water-resistant for use with outdoor grills and cooking appliances.

“Stove & Grill Guard offers opportunities for dealers and integrators to provide added value to their customers, and in a part of the home not previously associated with smart technology,” said Jim Poder, vice president of product development at Nortek Security & Control. “Connected appliances have been traditionally centered around convenience, but this gives dealers the ability to provide their customers with added peace of mind and safety. Stove & Grill Guard also opens the door to a new world of senior living and aging-in-place services, providing protection for property and occupants, and peace of mind for caregivers and family members.”

No word yet on price but oven enthusiasts can get a peek at the new device at ICS West, the largest security tradeshow in the United States, conveniently located in Las Vegas. The sensors have a battery life up to five years, a transmission range of 100 feet, and have been tested with a variety of smart home panels including models from Vario and Honeywell. You can check out the technical specs in the Stove & Grill Guard’s manual here (PDF).

One more thing: Although the Stove & Grill Guard provides an initial defense against accidentally knob burning that can lead to fires or gas leaks, the device is not a life-safety device, and it does not turn off the knob on its own. We suspect, though, that someone is working on that problem in the smart home market somewhere.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

With Key, Amazon will drop packages right inside your door