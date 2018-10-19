Share

Some technology is hindered by the need for power, but companies have taken strides to eliminate as many cables as possible. The Berlin-based software company Senic has released the Nuimo Click, a switch that provides one-click control over the smart home devices including Sonos speakers. The Nuimo Click uses energy harvesting technology, which means it draws power from other sources.

In the case of the Nuimo Click, the power source is kinetic energy. Each time you press the switch, it collects a small amount of energy that it then uses for wireless communication. There are no batteries or cables required to power this switch. It generates enough power from kinetic input to send signals to the Nuimo Hub and control a variety of smart home devices.

The Nuimo Click’s capabilities are limited to simpler commands such as playing and pausing speakers, skipping a song, or starting up a specific playlist. The Click can also be used for color control of Philips Hue light bulbs, as well as to dim and turn the lights on and off.

“Nuimo Click is the next step on our journey toward making smart home simple and accessible for anyone. When we designed Click, we made sure that it would be a real expression of how smart home technology could meet industrial design. We wanted every detail to be really thoughtful from the quality of the surface finish to the energy harvesting technology, to place it anywhere that was most convenient without the need for complicated installation or charging of antiquated batteries,” said Senic CEO Tobias Eichenwald.

Although the Nuimo Click is new, it provides easy convenience for homeowners. Many people think of physical switches as antiquated, but it’s often easier to flip a switch as you leave a room than it is to give a vocal command and wait to make sure the command is followed. Adding a little bit more functionality to switches gives them a place in the modern smart home.

The Nuimo Click will begin shipping in December of this year, and customers can now pre-order for a 20 percent discount.