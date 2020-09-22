Your pet is an important part of your family. You want to keep an eye on Fido when you’re away from home, and Petcube offers an easy way to do exactly that: The Petcube Cam, an affordable $40 pet camera. The camera is packed with features to help you monitor your pet while you’re away, including an in-app way to contact a veterinarian if you happen to have questions or concerns.

The Cam provides 1080p HD video through a 110-degree wide-angle lens. It also has 8x digital zoom, night vision up to 30 feet, and two-way audio that lets you not only hear your pet, but talk back to them. Now you don’t have to worry about your dog getting on the couch when you’re not home. You’ll know.

The most interesting feature is the live vet chat. This feature makes it possible to access veterinarian advice on-demand to answer any questions you might have about your pet. The service is powered by Fuzzy Pet Health, a one-stop pet health company based in San Francisco.

The first vet consultation is free to customers, but if you want to use it continuously there are subscription options available. Like other Petcube devices, Petcube Cam is designed with the Petcube Care service in mind. Most of the advanced features, like capturing video through sound and motion, cloud storage, and detection of barks and meows, are locked behind the service’s subscription. The Petcube Care service is $4 per month but comes with access to products and services that can help pet owners save money.

The Petcube Cam is an interesting device that can not only help you keep an eye on your pet but one that can help you monitor the health of a sick pet. If your four-legged friend isn’t feeling well and you’re worried about leaving them at home alone, the Petcube Cam can give you peace of mind. Considering how many veterinarian hospitals and offices still adhere to a no-contact experience, this is an alternative for minor concerns that’ll have you by your pets’ side.

As the connected smart home continues to grow and expand, more and more options become available for pet parents. Automatic feeders, smart litter boxes, and even connected toys allow you to keep track of your pets no matter where you are.

