Smart devices are only as smart as their servers, and when those servers go down, so do the devices. Such is the case with Petnet, the company behind the Petnet SmartFeeder, although as it turns out, the company’s problems run deeper. This smart device automatically dispenses the proper amount of food to your pet at the same time each day. The idea behind the device was to prevent overfeeding and help to train pets to eat at the same time daily.

Recently, customers began experiencing interruptions. Their pet feeders simply stopped working, leaving their four-legged friends unfed. Customers reached out to the company for comment, but received little to no response. On April 14, Petnet reached out to customers about the ability of one of their third-party vendors to stay online.

Over the weekend, Petnet sent out another email informing customers that the business situation at Petnet has grown dire. In an attempt to lessen the damage, the company has furloughed the rest of its remaining staff, ceased all future product development, and terminated its office lease. However, Petnet is also asking customers to sign up for a subscription plan at $4 per month to continue receiving services.

Customers are, understandably, not happy with this decision. Digital Trends reached out to Petnet for a statement regarding the situation but did not receive a response.

Many people have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration. One tweet stated, “Petnet finally admitted that it’s out of money, has no staff, and can’t afford to keep its services running. They’re asking if paying customers are willing to PAY $4 PER MONTH to keep their pet feeders going.”

After paying $130 for the smart feeder, customers are understandably bothered that they are asked to pay more after all this time. This situation reflects the danger of using an unproven company or brand. Then again, even established companies sometimes encounter unfortunate events like this, such as was the case with Best Buy’s Insignia brand.

Petnet says the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame. Many companies have taken a hit as a result of reduced spending and sales, but smaller companies have been hit the hardest. If Petnet and other companies like it are to survive the current economic climate, steps will need to be taken to retain customer loyalty and increase revenue. We reached out to Petnet regarding the issue, but have yet to receive any response from the company.

Editors' Recommendations