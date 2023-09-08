 Skip to main content
The Philips Hue Go Lamp is on sale for a limited time

Philips Hue Go Lamp on a patio table where friends are sitting together at night.
Most people will immediately think of smart light bulbs when you mention Philips Hue deals, but here’s another way to change how you illuminate your home — the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp. If you’re interested, you shouldn’t miss this chance to get the device with a 19% discount from Dell, because instead of $160, you’ll only have to pay $130. The $30 in savings isn’t going to remain available forever, and in fact, it may be gone sooner than you expect, so it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction right away.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp

The Philips Hue Go portable table lamp will let you bring a smart light wherever you go, as it comes with a silicone grip for a slip-free hold and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, which means you don’t have to worry if you’re using it outside and then it suddenly rains or it gets splashed with water. By pressing its button at the top, you can turn it on and off, and you can cycle through its preset light scenes that include different shades of white and various colors, plus dynamic scenes. There’s an option for any kind of situation with the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp.

The battery of the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp can last up to 48 hours on a single charge, and when it’s depleted, you just need to place it on its charging base. If you have other Philips Hue lighting systems and a Philips Hue Bridge, you can link them all to each other and unlock features such as controlling the lights even when you’re away from home.

The Philips Hue Go portable table lamp, a smart light that you can take with you anywhere, indoor or outdoor, is on sale from Dell with a $30 discount that brings its price down to just $130 from $160 originally. If you want to get the device at 19% off, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure if the bargain will still be available tomorrow. You’re going to love the versatility of the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp, but you need to buy it now if you want to have it for cheaper than usual.

