The best Philips electric toothbrush is $70 off for Memorial Day

Oral hygiene is important to us all and we’ve spotted an awesome electric toothbrush deal to make it easier and cheaper to keep your teeth well-looked after. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with SenseIQ technology for $330 instead of $400. A considerable saving of $70, this might be an expensive toothbrush but it’s a fantastic one. Working alongside the Sonicare app, it’s sure to keep your dental bills down and your teeth looking fantastic. Here’s what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Easily one of the best electric toothbrushes around, the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is a delight to use. It’s able to remove 20 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush with promises of leading up to 15 times healthier gums in just six weeks. Even better, it’s simple to use with one-touch control and a touch interface helping guide you through the paces.

Crucially, thanks to its SenseIQ technology, it can sense, adapt and work out the best way to care for your teeth. It senses your every move and adapts accordingly, with sensors monitoring your brushing up to 100 times per second. Such technology means it adapts to any mouth and any brushing technique. It also works alongside the Philips Sonicare app so you can gain valuable personalized insight into how best to care for your teeth, as well as offers tips on improving your brushing habits.

It’s incredibly smart stuff while being hardly any hassle for you. It’ll even order replacement brush heads automatically, so you don’t have to remember to do it yourself. It also works with Apple Health, so you can monitor all elements of your personal health. At all times, it syncs so you get the optimal brushing mode every time you use it.

If you want the ultimate in oral healthcare, you need the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. Its usual price is $400 but right now, you can buy it for $330 from Best Buy, thereby saving $70. A great investment for keeping your teeth in tip-top shape, snap it up now before you miss out on the sweet discount.

