The Porta Rista from Fuse Coffee is basically a barista in your backpack

Why it matters to you Getting the right cup of coffee is of the utmost importance to your awareness and amicability and the Porta Rista can help ensure that you get the right cup every time.

Your morning cup of coffee is perhaps the single most important beverage you imbibe over the course of a day, so naturally, it ought to be perfect. But what is perfect for the other 20 million people waiting in the line at Starbucks may not be perfect for you. Even if you do know your specialty order better than the back of your hand, there is always a chance that something goes astray. So call it a day, friends. Say that enough is enough. Meet the Porta Rista from Fuse Coffee, a portable, interchangeable modular coffee system that will fit in your bag and will let you make your ideal cup of coffee every time. You are not spoiled. You are just special.

The Porta Rista claims to be the very first coffee system that lets caffeine addicts customize what, where, when, and how their daily cup is brewed. The modular unit grinds coffee beans, makes an espresso shot, presses a cup of long black, and drips a pour-over coffee. No matter what your poison, the Porta Rista can rise to the occasion. Thanks to the system’s various twist-on modules, you basically have a barista in your bag.

“It’s something like Lego: Imagine the coffee press, espresso machine, coffee drip, coffee grinder, capsule machine etc. all in your backpack,” said Fuse Coffee co-founder Kenneth Chai. “With the Grinder (Module Z), you can grind fresh beans in whichever grind size you like, directly into the Core unit underneath,” he added. “Then, you simply twist on Module X [an espresso maker] or Y [ a press] to brew it right away, or seal it airtight for later.”

And the best part? The modules are fully manual and require no electricity. Plus, the Porta Rista is purportedly easy to clean, as its coffee containers are all lined with non-stick coating.

The Porta Rista starts at $55 on Kickstarter, though the full set will cost quite a pretty penny at around $836.