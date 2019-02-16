Share

If you’re in the market for a new washer, a dryer, or a paired set, the Presidents’ Day sales at top retailers include an amazing selection. We chose six top websites with wide selections of both washers and dryers. Altogether the six retailers have 920 washers and dryers on sale.

There’s no way it would help if we listed all 920 sales, so we picked the top-listed washer and dryer for each merchant. The website sorted the appliances as best-selling, recommended, or highest-rated so, however they filtered them, we picked the washer or dryer at the top.

When you check out one of the washers or dryers on a website, it’s easy to see the other appliances offered at sale prices for the same merchant. It might look awkward or cumbersome, but because the larger appliance manufacturers often have multiple models in each size and category, we included the model codes for each appliance so there would be no question about which models are for sale. You’ll notice that most of the machines below are white; many are available in other colors and finishes, but white models traditionally cost the least. Other colors usually include upcharges. These 12 deals can help you save up to $335.

Best Buy

Best Buy put 185 washers and dryers on sale for Presidents’ Day. Even if you buy online from the Best Buy website, you can see many of the most popular models at one of the company’s brick-and-mortar stores. Delivery is free, but you can also pick up the appliances at your closest Best Buy.

Samsung WF42H5000AW 4.2-cubic foot, 8-Cycle High-Efficiency Front-Loading Washer – White — $140 off

Samsung’s WF42H5000AW 4.2-cubic foot, 8-Cycle High-Efficiency Front-Loading Washer has eight wash cycles, four spin speeds, and four temperature settings, all with digital LED controls and indicators. With Samsung’s Smart Care app you can control the washer from any location, check progress, and receive an alert if something goes wrong while during a wash cycle.

Normally $720, the Samsung WF42H5000AW 4.2-cubic foot Washer, in white, is just $580 during the sale.

Whirlpool WED5000DW Cabrio 7.0 Cu. Ft. 13-Cycle Electric Dryer – White — $175 off

Whirlpool’s WED5000DW Cabrio Electric Dryer has 13 drying cycles ranging from jeans and damp dry to delicate. The dryer’s 7.0 cubic-foot capacity means fewer load than smaller models.

Typically $675, Whirlpool’s 7.0 cubic-foot 13-cycle electric driver is just $500 for the Presidents’ Day sale.

Home Depot

The Home Depot’s Presidents’ Day sale includes 160 washers and dryers, with free delivery included.

LG Electronics WD100CW 27-inch 1.0 cubic-foot SideKick Pedestal Washer with TWINWash System Compatibility in White — $70 off

Does it feel like you spend too much time doing laundry because you have to wash too many items separately? LG’s 27-inch wide 1.0 cubic-foot SideKick Pedestal Washer TWINWash system may be the answer. Let your regular LQ washer do the bulky loads, but smaller loads, delicates, or anything that needs to be washed separately can be washed below the main unit. The SideKick Pedestal Washer is compatible with most LG front load washers from 2009 or later.

Normally priced at $699, the LG SideKick Pedestal Washer with TWINWash System compatibility is just $629 during this sale. If you need a way to save time washing small, separate loads, this unit can be a timesaver.

Electrolux EFME427UIW 8.0 cubic-foot Front Load Perfect Steam Electric Dryer in White — $151 off

The Electrolux EFME427UIW 8.0 cubic-foot Front Load Perfect Steam Electric Dryer helps you keep your clothes looking sharp with a 20-minute Fast Dry setting. Use the Perfect Steam feature to free wrinkles and reduce static.

Normally priced at $899, the Electrolux Front Load Perfect Steam Electric Dryer is just $748 during Presidents’ Day sale.

Lowes

Lowes discounted appliances up to 35 percent for the Presidents’ Day sale. With 260 different washer and dryer models, Lowes has the largest selection among the merchants we surveyed. Lowes also includes free delivery during this sale.

Whirlpool WTW5000DW 4.3 cubic-foot High-Efficiency Top-Load Washer – White — $250 off

The Whirlpool WTW5000DW 4.3 cubit-foot High-Efficiency Top-Load Washer can wash smaller loads quickly, taking as little as 28 minutes depending on the load.

Normally priced at $749, Lowes is selling the Whirlpool WTW5000DW for just $499 during the sale.

Whirlpool WED4815EW 7-cu ft Electric Dryer (White) — $170 off

Whirlpool’s WED4815EW 7 cubic-foot electric dryer has an AutoDry Drying system that stops the machine when it senses clothing has reached the required dryness level. If you can’t always pull the clothing from the machine when the drying cycle has completed the Wrinkle Shield option will tumble the contents intermittently, so wrinkles don’t have a chance to settle in.

Regularly $599, the Whirlpool 7 cubic-foot Electric Dryer in white is just $429 during the Presidents’ Day sale.

AJ Madison

With 32 washers and 62 dryers in the Presidents’ Day sale, AJ Madison offers savings up to 50 percent and free delivery.

Whirlpool WFW562HW 27 inch Front Load Washer — $305 off

The Whirlpool WFW562HW 27-inch Front Load Washer has the advantage of being stackable to save floor space in tight quarters. This Energy Star-rated washer also has a steam cycle to banish wrinkles.

Normally priced at $999, the Whirlpool WFW562HW 27-inch Front Load Washer is on sale for $694.

Maytag MEDX655DW 29 Inch 7.0 cubic-foot Electric Dryer — $335 off

The Maytag MEDX655DW 29-inch 7.0 cubic-foot electric dryer has 13 drying cycles, five temperature settings, and a sanitizing cycle rated to remove up to 99.9 percent of three common bacteria.

Normally priced at $899, the Maytag MEDX655DW dryer is just $564 during this sale, the largest savings among the appliances in this article.

Walmart

Walmart almost didn’t make the cut for this article because the retailing giant doesn’t sell full-size appliances. However, when Walmart listed 162 compact and portable washers and dryers in the Presidents’ Day sale, we chose to include it. Both models listed below include free 2-day shipping.

Magic Chef MCSTCW16W4 1.6 cubic-foot Topload Compact Washer — $29 off

The Magic Chef 1.6 cubic-foot top load compact washer has six automatic wash cycles for different fabrics and three water levels and three temperature settings. The front control panel is easily accessible with electronic controls and LED indicators.

Normally priced at $269, the Magic Chef 1.6 cubic-foot compact washer is $240 during the Presidents’ Day sale.

Magic Chef MCSDRY15W 1.5 cubic-foot Compact Electric Dryer in White — $37 off

Magic Chef’s 1.5 cubic-foot Compact Electric Dryer plugs into a standard 110V outlet, which is convenient. The unit can also be wall-mounted or place on a countertop. This dryer is small, but it handles up to 5.5 pounds of clothing or towels.

Normally priced at $199, the Magic Chef MCSDRY15W is reduced to $162 during the sale.

Wayfair

Wayfair included 67 washers and dryers in the Presidents’ Day sale. According to the company advertising the discounts are as high as 75 percent, but we looked for the units most highly recommended by Wayfair’s customers.

GE GTW460ASJWW 4.2 cubic-foot Top Load Washer — $186 off

The GE GTW460ASJWW 4.2 cubic-foot Top Load Washer, the unit on the left in the photo above, has a stainless steel drum and wash cycle settings for a normal wash, bulky goods and bedding, delicates, colors, jeans, rinse and spin, and speed wash.

Normally priced at $729, the GE Appliances GTW460ASJWW 4.2 cubic-foot Top Load Washer price is cut to $543 during the sale.

The partner for the washer above, the GE GTD33EASKWW 7.2 cubic-foot electric dryer has an aluminized alloy drum and a lint filter located in front to make post drying clean-out easier.

Usually priced $599, GE GTD33EASKWW is reduced to $542 during the sale.