Digital Trends
Smart Home

Clean up with these Presidents’ Day sales on washers and dryers

Bruce Brown
By

If you’re in the market for a new washer, a dryer, or a paired set, the Presidents’ Day sales at top retailers include an amazing selection. We chose six top websites with wide selections of both washers and dryers. Altogether the six retailers have 920 washers and dryers on sale.

There’s no way it would help if we listed all 920 sales, so we picked the top-listed washer and dryer for each merchant. The website sorted the appliances as best-selling, recommended, or highest-rated so, however they filtered them, we picked the washer or dryer at the top.

When you check out one of the washers or dryers on a website, it’s easy to see the other appliances offered at sale prices for the same merchant. It might look awkward or cumbersome, but because the larger appliance manufacturers often have multiple models in each size and category, we included the model codes for each appliance so there would be no question about which models are for sale. You’ll notice that most of the machines below are white; many are available in other colors and finishes, but white models traditionally cost the least. Other colors usually include upcharges. These 12 deals can help you save up to $335.

Best Buy

Best Buy put 185 washers and dryers on sale for Presidents’ Day. Even if you buy online from the Best Buy website, you can see many of the most popular models at one of the company’s brick-and-mortar stores. Delivery is free, but you can also pick up the appliances at your closest Best Buy.

Samsung WF42H5000AW 4.2-cubic foot, 8-Cycle High-Efficiency Front-Loading Washer – White — $140 off

presidents day sales washers dryers samsung 4 750x500
Samsung WF42H5000AW 4.2-cubic foot, 8-Cycle High-Efficiency Front-Loading Washer – White

Samsung’s WF42H5000AW 4.2-cubic foot, 8-Cycle High-Efficiency Front-Loading Washer has eight wash cycles, four spin speeds, and four temperature settings, all with digital LED controls and indicators. With Samsung’s Smart Care app you can control the washer from any location, check progress, and receive an alert if something goes wrong while during a wash cycle.

Normally $720, the Samsung WF42H5000AW 4.2-cubic foot Washer, in white, is just $580 during the sale.

Whirlpool WED5000DW  Cabrio 7.0 Cu. Ft. 13-Cycle Electric Dryer – White — $175 off

presidents day sales washers dryers whirlpool cabrio 7 750x500
Whirlpool WED5000DW Cabrio 7.0 Cubic-Foot 13-Cycle Electric Dryer – White

Whirlpool’s WED5000DW Cabrio Electric Dryer has 13 drying cycles ranging from jeans and damp dry to delicate.  The dryer’s 7.0 cubic-foot capacity means fewer load than smaller models.

Typically $675, Whirlpool’s 7.0 cubic-foot 13-cycle electric driver is just $500 for the Presidents’ Day sale.

Home Depot

The Home Depot’s Presidents’ Day sale includes 160 washers and dryers, with free delivery included.

LG Electronics WD100CW 27-inch 1.0 cubic-foot SideKick Pedestal Washer with TWINWash System Compatibility in White — $70 off

presidents day sales washers dryers lg electronics sidekick pedestal washer with twinwash system compatibility in white
LG Electronics WD100CW SideKick Pedestal Washer with TWINWash System compatibility in White.  – pedestal washer unit below on the left, the full-size washer, dryer, and second pedestal are not included.

Does it feel like you spend too much time doing laundry because you have to wash too many items separately? LG’s 27-inch wide 1.0 cubic-foot SideKick Pedestal Washer TWINWash system may be the answer. Let your regular LQ washer do the bulky loads, but smaller loads, delicates, or anything that needs to be washed separately can be washed below the main unit. The SideKick Pedestal Washer is compatible with most LG front load washers from 2009 or later.

Normally priced at $699, the LG SideKick Pedestal Washer with TWINWash System compatibility is just $629 during this sale. If you need a way to save time washing small, separate loads, this unit can be a timesaver.

Electrolux EFME427UIW 8.0 cubic-foot Front Load Perfect Steam Electric Dryer in White — $151 off

presidents day sales washers dryers electrolux 8 cu ft front load perfect steam electric dryer in white lifestyle
Electrolux 8 cubic-foot Front Load Perfect Steam Electric Dryer in White

The Electrolux EFME427UIW 8.0 cubic-foot Front Load Perfect Steam Electric Dryer helps you keep your clothes looking sharp with a 20-minute Fast Dry setting. Use the Perfect Steam feature to free wrinkles and reduce static.

Normally priced at $899, the Electrolux Front Load Perfect Steam Electric Dryer is just $748 during Presidents’ Day sale.

Lowes

Lowes discounted appliances up to 35 percent for the Presidents’ Day sale. With 260 different washer and dryer models, Lowes has the largest selection among the merchants we surveyed. Lowes also includes free delivery during this sale.

Whirlpool WTW5000DW 4.3 cubic-foot High-Efficiency Top-Load Washer – White — $250 off

presidents day sales washers dryers whirlpool 4 3 cu ft high efficiency top load washer white lifestyle
Whirlpool WTW5000DW 4.3 cubic-foot High-Efficiency Top-Load Washer – White

The Whirlpool WTW5000DW 4.3 cubit-foot High-Efficiency Top-Load Washer can wash smaller loads quickly, taking as little as 28 minutes depending on the load.

Normally priced at $749, Lowes is selling the Whirlpool WTW5000DW for just $499 during the sale.

Whirlpool WED4815EW 7-cu ft Electric Dryer (White) — $170 off

presidents day sales washers dryers whirlpool 4 3 cu ft high efficiency top load washer white lifestyle 900x600
Whirlpool WED4815EW 7-cubic-foot Electric Dryer (White)

Whirlpool’s  WED4815EW 7 cubic-foot electric dryer has an AutoDry Drying system that stops the machine when it senses clothing has reached the required dryness level. If you can’t always pull the clothing from the machine when the drying cycle has completed the Wrinkle Shield option will tumble the contents intermittently, so wrinkles don’t have a chance to settle in.

Regularly $599, the Whirlpool 7 cubic-foot Electric Dryer in white is just $429 during the Presidents’ Day sale.

AJ Madison

With 32 washers and 62 dryers in the Presidents’ Day sale, AJ Madison offers savings up to 50 percent and free delivery.

Whirlpool WFW562HW 27 inch Front Load Washer — $305 off

presidents day sales washers dryers whirlpool wfw562hw 27 inch front load washer lifestyle 686x459
Whirlpool WFW562HW 2- inch Front Load Washer

The Whirlpool WFW562HW 27-inch Front Load Washer has the advantage of being stackable to save floor space in tight quarters. This Energy Star-rated washer also has a steam cycle to banish wrinkles.

Normally priced at $999, the Whirlpool WFW562HW 27-inch Front Load Washer is on sale for $694.

Maytag MEDX655DW 29 Inch 7.0 cubic-foot Electric Dryer — $335 off

presidents day sales washers dryers maytag medx655dw product shot 750x500
Maytag MEDX655DW 29-inch 7.0 cubic-foot Electric Dryer

The Maytag MEDX655DW 29-inch 7.0 cubic-foot electric dryer has 13 drying cycles, five temperature settings, and a sanitizing cycle rated to remove up to 99.9 percent of three common bacteria.

Normally priced at $899, the Maytag MEDX655DW dryer is just $564 during this sale, the largest savings among the appliances in this article.

Walmart

Walmart almost didn’t make the cut for this article because the retailing giant doesn’t sell full-size appliances. However, when Walmart listed 162 compact and portable washers and dryers in the Presidents’ Day sale, we chose to include it. Both models listed below include free 2-day shipping.

Magic Chef MCSTCW16W4 1.6 cubic-foot Topload Compact Washer — $29 off

presidents day sales washers dryers magic chef 750x500
Magic Chef MCSTCW16W4 1.6 cubic-foot Topload Compact Washer

The Magic Chef 1.6 cubic-foot top load compact washer has six automatic wash cycles for different fabrics and three water levels and three temperature settings. The front control panel is easily accessible with electronic controls and LED indicators.

Normally priced at $269, the Magic Chef 1.6 cubic-foot compact washer is $240 during the Presidents’ Day sale.

Magic Chef MCSDRY15W 1.5 cubic-foot Compact Electric Dryer in White — $37 off

presidents day sales washers dryers magic chef 15 cu ft compact electric dryer in white 750x500
Magic Chef MCSDRY15W 1.5 cubic-foot Compact Electric Dryer in White

Magic Chef’s  1.5 cubic-foot Compact Electric Dryer plugs into a standard 110V outlet, which is convenient. The unit can also be wall-mounted or place on a countertop. This dryer is small, but it handles up to 5.5 pounds of clothing or towels.

Normally priced at $199, the Magic Chef  MCSDRY15W is reduced to $162 during the sale.

Wayfair

Wayfair included 67 washers and dryers in the Presidents’ Day sale. According to the company advertising the discounts are as high as 75 percent, but we looked for the units most highly recommended by Wayfair’s customers.

GE GTW460ASJWW 4.2 cubic-foot Top Load Washer— $186 off

presidents day sales washers dryers ge gtw460asjww 4 2 cu ft top load washer 750x500
GE GTW460ASJWW 4.2 cubic-foot Top Load Washer

The GE GTW460ASJWW 4.2 cubic-foot Top Load Washer, the unit on the left in the photo above, has a stainless steel drum and wash cycle settings for a normal wash, bulky goods and bedding, delicates, colors, jeans, rinse and spin, and speed wash.

Normally priced at $729, the GE Appliances GTW460ASJWW 4.2 cubic-foot Top Load Washer price is cut to $543 during the sale.

— $57 off

presidents day sales washers dryers ge gtd33easkww 7 2 cu ft electric dryer with aluminized alloy drum 750x500
GE GTD33EASKWW 7.2 cubic-foot Electric Dryer with Aluminized Alloy Drum

The partner for the washer above, the GE GTD33EASKWW 7.2 cubic-foot electric dryer has an aluminized alloy drum and a lint filter located in front to make post drying clean-out easier.

Usually priced $599, GE GTD33EASKWW is reduced to $542 during the sale.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for February 2019
peeqo robot gif kickstarter 7a5a1163
Emerging Tech

Words are so 2018. The Peeqo robot speaks exclusively in GIFs and video clips

Move over, Amazon Echo! Peeqo is a cute robot that will answer your spoken word questions by displaying a specially selected short video or GIF. Because, you know, it’s the year 2019.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
walmart google home mini vs amazon echo deals hub
Smart Home

Google Home and Amazon Alexa are asking smart home device makers for user info

Google and Amazon want to establish a "continuous flow" of information between their servers and your smart home devices, but companies like Logitech have begun to speak out for user privacy.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
best deals alexa google home amazon walmart mini
Smart Home

Language barrier? Psh. Here's how to make your Google Home an ace translator

You can now use interpreter mode on your Google Home devices. This means, you can use your Google Home device to translate conversations in real-time. Here's how to use interpreter mode.
Posted By Erika Rawes
ring wired security products color night vision floodlight camera
Smart Home

Ring adds color night vision to wired security devices and HDR to wireless ones

Ring rolled out color night vision to its wired security products with cameras such as the Spotlight Cam Wired. At the same time, Ring added HDR control to its battery-powered security devices including the Video Doorbell 2.
Posted By Bruce Brown
somnox sleep robot pillow caress
Mobile

These 13 gadgets walk a fine line between ingenious and insane

The annual avalanche of devices and gadgets is astounding, but how many will succeed? A few are destined to spark new trends, while the majority fade deservedly into obscurity. We look at some gadgets on the border of brilliant and bonkers.
Posted By Simon Hill
Smart Home

Check out the largest pools in the world - and how you can get there

From Egypt to Singapore to California, here's a pictorial breakdown of some of the biggest and largest pools in the world. Many of these pools are so big that you can even kayak and windsurf on them.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Ring Stick Up Cam Wired review
Product Review

From tables to porches, Ring's Stick Up Cam watches wherever you want

Ring’s latest home security camera offers more versatility than ever before, with the ability to mount it, set it on a table, or put it inside or outside. We got a chance to test it out. Here’s how it went.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 3
Smart Home

Consumer groups call out retailers in a bid for better IoT security

Consumer groups posted a "Dear retailer" letter on February 12 that called out Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and Target, shaming the companies for selling insecure smart home devices.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
black friday cometh and these are the deals you need to know about digital trends cyber monday 2018 feature
Deals

The best Presidents’ Day sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, Dell, and more

Presidents' Day sales are a great chance to score electronics, clothing, home and office stuff, and other goodies at a discount. We’ve smoked out a large handful of the best of these Presidents' Day deals, from tech to bedding, to help…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Instant Pot 7-in1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker
Deals

Walmart drops a killer Instant Pot deal for Presidents’ Day weekend

With the Walmart Presidents' Day sale going on right now, you can actually pick up the Instant Pot Lux60 6-quart programmable pressure cooker for just $69 -- $30 off its normal price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
family watching tv with google home
Smart Home

Walmart slashes prices on Google Home during its Presidents’ Day sale

Walmart slashes prices on Google Home during its Presidents' Day sale. Whether you're taking your first step in configuring a smart home or expanding to every room, Walmart has excellent sale prices for all the key components.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Presidents’ Day sale: Instant Pot, Google Home, and 4K TV deals

Presidents' Day weekend is one of the best times of the year to find deep discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, Instant Pots, clothes, mattresses, and furniture. And Walmart is offering deals on all of those things and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Ring Video Doorbell 2 review
Product Review

Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the simplest entry into a smarter doorway

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 may lack the style and sophistication of premium door-dingers, but few can match its simplicity and versatility. The device, available in both wired and wireless configurations, is easy to set up and adds instant…
Posted By Terry Walsh
Brava Oven
Smart Home

4 small appliances that have changed the way we cook food (for the better)

These are exciting times for home cooks seeking to advance or simplify their technique in the kitchen, thanks in part to four small appliances that have made a splash in the past few years. Here’s why you should consider buying them.
Posted By Kim Wetzel