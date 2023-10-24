This ProForm exercise bike is discounted from $1,000 to $400

Save on gym membership fees with one of the cheapest fitness deals around at Best Buy. Today, you can buy the ProFrom Smart Power 10 exercise bike for just $400 saving $600 off the regular price of $1,000. A clearance deal, this won’t stick around for long but it’s great way to get your cardio done indoors as well as enjoy some weight training lessons if you choose. Intrigued? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the ProForm Smart Power 10 exercise bike

One of the best exercise bikes for those that want more than just pedal power, the ProForm Smart Power 10 exercise bike is pretty versatile. It offers 22 resistance levels with an inertia-enhanced flywheel so you can enjoy a smooth and steady pedal strike. An ergonomic padded seat keeps you comfy with plenty of adjustable components. An upright frame makes your feel like you’re using a traditional road bike.

However, the killer feature is its 10-inch Smart HD touch screen. It instantly makes the bike ideal for anyone seeking out the best smart home fitness tech. Through the touch screen, you can participate in iFIT coach workouts with a 30-day free trial included with your purchase. That means you can be coached through bodyweight and dumbbell workouts. It even comes with two three pound dumbbells to give you a great start. The touchscreen also has dual two inch speakers while you can connect your device via the aux audio port.

Other neat extras include a water bottle holder for steady hydration while front-mounted transport wheels make it easy to move the bike around your home. It’s truly a decent replacement for a gym membership thanks to the iFIT functionality so you can enjoy some classes remotely, as well as simply cycle to your heart’s content. Don’t worry about noise either with silent magnetic resistance ensuring a smooth and quiet ride without any disruption to anyone around you.

Normally priced at $1,000, you can buy the ProForm Smart Power 10 exercise bike for only $400 right now from Best Buy. A clearance deal, it won’t stick around for long with stock likely to be very limited. Check it out now if it sounds like the right solution to your fitness needs.

