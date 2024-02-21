Reolink is one of those brands that continues to astonish us every time they come to the table with new tech. More recently, its 4K solar-powered cameras were certainly an impressive debut, and this time they’re showing off a camera that sets the bar even higher. In due time, when you see the specs and features, we think you’ll come to agree. As part of the Reolink 16-megapixel camera series, the Reolink Duo 3 PoE security camera offers a unique motion tracking feature, which we’ll explore more of below. That alone doesn’t get the blood pumping, but the 16-megapixel UHD-quality video, dual-image stitching algorithms, color night vision with smart detection, power over Ethernet, and multiple storage options just might.

Buy Now

High resolution all the way

Many will agree that security cameras, although convenient, don’t always capture what you need them to capture. This can be for several reasons. Either the viewing angles and coverage are not great, the storage isn’t available to save the videos, or the quality of the stream is poor. Reolink’s Duo 3 takes care of all that and more. It utilizes two built-in lenses, and the images captured by them are seamlessly stitched together via the AI algorithm. So, when you look, you get the full 180-degree panoramic image. It’s in ultra HD quality and, as an industry-first, boasts 16 million pixels. There’s no distortion, image, or picture quality loss, and you can always see clearly what’s happening on the other side of the lens or feed. Videos are captured with high, vivid details, so you can tell the identities of unwanted visitors, read license plates, or ensure your packages are delivered safely.

Where you would have to place two or three cameras to get a full, panoramic view, now you can install just one. The larger coverage area also ensures you don’t miss out on anything important that’s happening.

You can watch the live stream anytime via your phone, connecting through the Reolink app. But don’t worry, you don’t have to be watching the feed 24/7, which is hugely important. The feature Motion Track offers full motion tracking with smart detection for people, pets, and vehicles. You’ll get a notification anytime something strange enters the frame, including objects. Then, you can check out the live view, and if you need to, you can even talk to anyone on the other side — thanks to two-way audio. Color night vision gives you a full-color picture in the dead of night.

The motion tracking is interesting and is an entirely new technology and works by overlaying multiple movement tracks and positions of people, vehicles, or animals over a time period and displaying them all within a single picture. It removes hurdles you might otherwise experience with security cameras, like video buffering delays or forcing you to skim through multiple footage streams to confirm someone or something’s activity. Instead, you can see it all in one easy-to-view shot.

Better yet, footage can be stored in several ways. Videos can be saved to a MicroSD card, plugged right into the camera, or via Reolink’s NVR or FTP server systems. One app or client is available for all cameras you have installed, even some of the other Reolink models. That means no managing extra software or apps, it’s all in one place.

Buy Now

Customize your home or business security

The Reolink Duo 3 PoE security camera is just one of many in an excellent lineup of smart home security products. Two others are being released soon – with the launch date to be announced later – for a total of three cameras, including the Duo 3T PoE and the Duo 3V PoE. These cameras make up Reolink’s 16-megapixel camera series. The biggest difference between the three cameras is their appearance or rather aesthetic styles, from dome-shaped and low-profile to a vandal-proof and secure cover.

You could effectively mix and match to create the perfect system covering your home or business properties. The best part is that all of those innovative features, including multiple storage options, are available at no extra cost — they’re included with your cameras. That’s a big deal in a market where many competitors are choosing to lock these features behind a premium subscription.

From February 21 to February 29, Digital Trends’ readers can get 20% off when using the code PR16MP10 at checkout. That drops the price of the Duo 3 PoE camera from $190 down to $152, and it’s an early deal you don’t want to miss. The promo code works on both the Reolink website and Amazon.

Buy Now at Reolink

Editors' Recommendations