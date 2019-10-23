A patent for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 makes its way to the FCC

A few days ago, we reported that Ring had released a new Addams Family chime for Halloween, but it seems that more is going on behind the scenes that just unveiling a spooky feature at Ring headquarters. It looks like the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is coming soon since the company recently created a Federal Communications Commission filing.

How soon? With the Ring Video Doorbell 2, the FCC filing was made in April 2017 and the product became available to the public in June 2017. If this new timeline is anything like the last, that could mean that we could be getting the third generation in just a few month’s time.

Though information about the new device is slim, there are a few clues. Photos that were filed with the paperwork include a look at the device’s label and the back of the new Ring Video Doorbell 3. The back doesn’t really look any different than the second generation, though it does look like the new version may have a built-in solar charger. The clue? The label’s power input information lists a Ring Solar Charger, while its predecessor didn’t. The label could be deceiving, though. It says Ring Video Doorbell 3, but the model name is “5UM6E5,” which is for the new Ring Stick Up Cam.

While that’s all the information we could glean from the filing, there has been some speculation that may point to new features. For example, face recognition technology is incorporated in the new doorbell. Earlier this year, Ring was caught up in controversy when Buzzfeed unveiled documents that seem to prove the company has a branch in Ukraine working on facial recognition technology. Ring has denied this in the past and even posted on Twitter, “Ring does not use facial recognition, and users are in control of their videos. Users can decide when they want to share footage with their local police and police go through Ring when making a request, and users can decline.” So we’ll have to see what happens on that front.

As always, we will keep you updated on any new information we obtain about the new Ring Video Doorbell 3, including new features, when it will be released, where it will be sold and prices, when it becomes available. For now, take a look at our picks for the best smart video doorbells of 2019.

