Searching for a top-of-the-line refrigerator, and money’s not an issue? Then you should check out the Samsung Four-Door Flex smart refrigerator, which is available from Samsung at $1,600 off. You should take any opportunity to get premium appliances for cheaper than usual, and this one is down to $3,499 from $5,099 for one of the largest discounts among the refrigerator deals that are online right now. We’re not sure when its price will return to normal though, so if you’re interested, you should push through with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Samsung Four-Door Flex smart refrigerator

The Samsung Four-Door Flex smart refrigerator offers 23 cubic feet of space that will fit the needs of most families, and it offers flexibility with FlexZone that gives the option of using certain storage space as a refrigerator or freezer. The refrigerator also comes with a Beverage Center where you can easily access cold water and other drinks and a Dual Auto Ice Maker that makes ice in two ways.

What gives the Samsung Four-Door Flex smart refrigerator its brains, however, is the Samsung Family Hub+ technology. Featuring a 32-inch screen that’s two times larger than the displays found in Samsung Family Hub models, the refrigerator will allow you to share photos, stream music, search for recipes, look inside without having to open any of its four doors, and many other functions. You can also use the Family Hub+ to connect to other smart home devices such as security cameras and video doorbells. The refrigerator also works with Samsung’s SmartThings for the ability to monitor its energy consumption.

The Samsung Four-Door Flex smart refrigerator, powered by Samsung’s Family Hub, is the perfect addition to any household, especially for families who love smart home technology. From $5,099, a $1,600 discount from Samsung pulls its price down to $3,499 — it’s certainly not cheap, but if you’re willing to make the investment, we assure you that it’s going to be worth it. However, since there’s a chance that the savings will no longer be available sooner than we expect, it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as you can.

