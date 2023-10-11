It’s a frustrating paradox that we see again and again. As a simple technology (such as vacuuming) gets improved upon, it can actually get more difficult to find a decent price on the product. It doesn’t seem real that even when shopping through vacuum deals that it can be hard to find one under $100. You can think of it as a type of “technology inflation” with TVs being constantly filled with better and better tech. Walmart’s Deals Holiday Kickoff, going through October 12th at 7PM EST, are working overtime to correct this issue, though. The Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum, once $160, is now just $68. A true price for the people, and a savings of $92. Tap the button below to make it yours, or continue reading to see if it is really worth it.

Why you should buy the Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum

This is one of those deals where it really does come down to price. Even at Walmart, one of the nation’s cheapest retailers, finding an affordable vacuum cleaner is tricky. On a normal day, anything bigger than a handheld car crevice cleaner will run you over $100. Even bagged, in 2023, vacuum cleaners seem to pull in big dollars. In short, when you see a functional vacuum cleaner under a $100, you buy it.

The Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum is a two-speed vacuum cleaner for both carpets and hard floors. It is wireless, with its 14V battery charging from a docking station in just four hours. It has a 0.64-quart dust cup to collect whatever litters your floor as well as an array of surface level lights to illuminate any dust you might have.

To jump on this deal, go ahead and tap the button below. You’ll be able to get your own Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum for the unbelievable price of just $68. That’s $92 dollars off of the usual $160 price point. Just be sure to checkout by 7 PM on October 12th to lock this deal in. However, if this deal doesn’t tempt you, these robot vacuum deals come highly recommended, though you’ll have to spend more to make one yours.

