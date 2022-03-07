SimpliSafe vs. Ring

Between all the options you have with smart home security manufacturers, we like to compare brands to help consumers see which is best for them. In this comparison, we are comparing the smart doorbell favorite, Ring, versus long-standing surveillance security company, SimpliSafe.

Ring is known for being a pioneer in the smart video doorbell space these days but has expanded the brand to offer security. SimpliSafe is regarded as a giant in the security space for its deep roots in video surveillance. Let’s see which one you should choose to protect your home.

Hardware

Ring is a smart home accessory company that provides video doorbells, floodlights, and solar panels to power those devices in an eco-friendly manner. When Amazon bought the company a few years ago, it unveiled its security packages. Ring offers multiple pre-made security packages that include a keypad, door/window sensors, motion sensors, and a panic button.

The packages that Ring sells can only be purchased pre-made and cannot be customized in an a la carte fashion. You can, though, buy security accessories individually if a package doesn’t fit your exact needs. For example, the most basic package includes five items: the base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion sensor, and a range extender. This package retails for $199, and Ring has more packages that include more items for higher costs, including a grouping of up to 14 accessories.

SimpliSafe has been in the security game for over a decade. The company’s easy DIY setup solution undercuts competitors while also providing top-notch service. In addition, SimpliSafe has a no-contract approach, as does Ring.

One of SimpliSafe’s strengths is that it offers customizable equipment packages, pairing them with its monitoring service. You can add any of SimpliSafe’s accessories to a package to make it a perfect fit. In addition, SimpliSafe offers more product options for you to build a custom package, including contact sensors, motion sensors, indoor and outdoor cameras, hazard sensors, and more. Its basic package is called the Foundation and contains a base station, keypad, entryway sensor, and motion sensor. That package starts at $229, and SimpliSafe has other more involved packages.

Verdict: Looking at each company purely based on the hardware, go with Ring if you want ties to your smart home with more camera options. Its packages also cost less.

Security

Both companies offer professional monitoring and the option to self-monitor for free. Ring has a 24/7 monitoring service that starts at $20 per month. The plan also includes smart alerts, silent alarms, and 24/7 backup via the internet to make sure you stay connected in case of an emergency. The main downside to Ring’s security comes from the mistrust of its owners, Amazon, and general privacy concerns among general consumers.

SimpliSafe monitoring solution provides what could be seen as a more secure option while also being cheaper. The price for their all-inclusive plan comes in at $18 per month. Video surveillance is one of the signature advantages of SimpliSafe’s monitoring plans. Video surveillance allows the security team that monitors your home alarms to tap into the indoor security cameras to ensure an alarm is warranted and reduce false alarms. They also allow you to control your alarm remotely, if you happen to be away from home.

Verdict: As far as monitoring goes, SimpliSafe simply offers the most feature-rich plan while taking less of a hit to your wallet. Plus, being in the security business longer gives SimpliSafe an edge in terms of public trust.

Accessories

SimpliSafe offers more pure accessories and adds these to a plan. These accessories include key fobs, hazards, or professional installation options. Ring also provides smart home accessories that focus on video surveillance outside of its security accessories.

Both companies have smartphone apps available on either the Google Play Store or the App Store. Through the apps, you can monitor and manage your alarms, check stored video footage, and control other accessories in the system. User reviews of each app reveal Ring superior in usability and interface design.

Lastly, both companies offer a video doorbell (for extra), an excellent first camera for your outdoor security system. In comparison, both cameras can utilize two-way audio, motion detection, and live view. Ring’s video doorbell beats SimpliSafe’s thanks to the deeper ties into smart assistants and customizable notification zones.

Verdict: Ring is the people’s choice for an easy-to-use app and more feature-rich doorbell.

All in all, both companies are highly rated and, albeit quite similar, offer a slight difference in the consumers they are marketing to. Ring is your choice if you’re the homeowner with various smart home products and want to add a system that will coexist and grow within the ecosystem. On the other hand, though, if you’re more focused on security, privacy, and customer service, SimpliSafe is the choice — not to say Ring’s monitoring is a slouch.

