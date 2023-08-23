Usually $260, this cordless vacuum is on sale for $59 today

In the last frantic days of summer, we’re in and out of the house more than ever. Children and college students alike will be returning to school soon, after all. And with that comes a renewed sense of needing to be cleanly and orderly. One great way to celebrate this feeling is through purchasing a vacuum cleaner on sale. That could mean taking advantage of Roomba deals, or simply picking up the low cost, highly discounted TMA Cordless Vacuum Kit. It’s usually $260, but those purchasing now can save $201 and get one for just $59. That’s a savings of over 75%, so go ahead and tap the button below to pick yours up today. We don’t know when this deal will end, so be sure to act now.

Why you should buy the TMA Cordless Vacuum Kit

In a world where you can find heavy, corded, bagged vacuums at your local store for well over $100 or even $200, the TMA Cordless Vacuum Kit really shines. It is battery operated, lasting for 30 minutes in regular mode and 20 minutes in extra power mode, giving you enough time to clean your floors or go out and give the car a once over. The TMA Cordless Vacuum Kit’s dust cup is a big 1.3L and the only thing you’ll ever need to replace is the HEPA filter, every 3-4 months. Otherwise, you can just pop off the bottom over your trash bin and get things clean. As a final comparison to average vacuum cleaners, the TMA Cordless Vacuum Kit is lightweight at just over seven pounds. You can lift it, carry it to the car, and even take care of the ceiling without putting too much pressure on your arms and shoulders.

To take advantage of this deal and get the TMA Cordless Vacuum Kit at a very reasonable price of $59, just tap the button below. The TMA Cordless Vacuum Kit is usually $260 but has a steep $201 discount while this deal is still ongoing. Act now to get it, though, because we aren’t sure when the deal will end. Or, really pull yourself into the 21st century with one of these robot vacuum deals.

