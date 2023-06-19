This content was produced in partnership with Uahpet.

Almost by definition, pet or dog ball launchers are not the smartest toys you can buy your furry companion. Yes, they offer hours of fun, volleying balls, and sometimes treats, across your home, but they are often very limited — in terms of the throw distance — and could even be hazardous, especially for the decor in your residence. It’s not difficult to imagine a loose ball flying across the living room and breaking an expensive and beloved vase, or another decorative item in your home. Or, god forbid, launching a ball right into little Fido’s ribs. A great way to avoid this problem would be to equip a launcher with an intelligent obstacle-avoidance system, and that’s precisely what Uahpet has done. Most importantly, the Uahpet iRetriever Ball Launcher can launch balls up to 80 feet away, nearly two times that of competing systems. That volley distance is simply unmatched in comparable launchers.

But don’t worry, the launch distance is fully adjustable, so if your home isn’t big enough for an 80-foot throw, or your dog is just a little guy and can’t run that far, you can tone it down — launch distances range from 10 feet up to 80 feet. That intelligent object tracking we talked about, allows the launcher to stand down if there are objects in front of it, so it won’t launch balls into nearby items or belongings, but it also won’t launch the balls at your pet if they’re standing in front of the system. That adds a degree of safety that you won’t find elsewhere. Of course, there’s a lot more to Uahpet’s iRetriever Ball Launcher, so let’s take a closer look.

A brand that loves pets as much as you

Before exploring the ball launcher, let’s discuss Uahpet, which has made a name for itself by providing smart pet solutions for dogs and cats alike. For example, dog owners will love the Self-Powered Wireless Dog Doorbell, perfect for training your best friend. They also offer a 2-in-1 Treat Dispensing Dog Puzzle Toy to keep your friends entertained and happy. The cat offerings are similar, from an automatic water fountain to a self-grooming cat brush or light-up cat nail trimmer. Uahpet has a strong grasp on what makes animal companions and their owners very happy.

The brand’s mission is to “improve harmonious human-pet interactions through science and love,” ultimately creating a stronger bond between pet and owner. It’s certainly a commendable mission and one that all pet parents can agree with.

Tell us more about the iRetriever Ball Launcher

Smart and safe are two words that can be used to describe Uahpet’s iRetriever launcher, but also, automated — a word that anyone with a busy life will cherish. You already know that it can launch balls, and far, at a distance of up to 80 feet, with fully customizable launch settings if you don’t want it to go that far. What you don’t know is that it utilizes Tesla-inspired battery technology to ensure reliable, long-lasting power. In other words, it has the same high-quality battery tech found in Tesla vehicles, so you don’t have to worry about iRetriever shutting off on you, or your pet, mid-play. It has a built-in 4,000 mAh rechargeable battery, as well.

It features three launching modes, including a unique GT mode that supports 200 consecutive ball launches for a great play session with Fido. But when it comes to your best friend, safety is of the utmost concern. You’ll be pleased to know the ball is made of a non-toxic and chewable ETPU material, that combines durability and safety. It won’t harm your dog and they won’t be able to chew it up on the first go-round either. As you likely know, that’s great news because you won’t have to replace the ball constantly.

The Intelligent ToF Radar Detection Technology elevates the device, offering next-level experiences for little Fido and you. Through enhanced precision, it can detect nearby objects, items, and decor, but also where your pet is, so it will never launch a high-powered shot right at your dog’s body — doggos do love their zoomies. Three adjustable launch angles will keep your canine on their paws, as the game always remains thrilling and they never truly know which direction the ball is going to go.

No hit and no hurt, indeed

Available exclusively on IndieGoGo from June 20, 2023, the Uahpet iRetriever Ball Launcher is set to delight pets and owners alike, with one prevailing idea — no hits and no hurts. The intelligent radar detection system ensures that balls are never volleyed into items, furniture, or decor, but most importantly, that balls are never shot at your dog, no matter how excited they get. Moreover, the ball is equal parts chewable yet durable, and non-toxic.

It’s an excellent source of entertainment, and because it’s automated it will keep your pet occupied even when you don’t necessarily have the time to dedicate. If you have a dog, you should definitely check it out, at the very least.

